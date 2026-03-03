If you’ve ever suspected your partner was cheating, you’re not alone. And if you have ever cheated, there’s a good chance your partner suspected that, too.

Half of Nigerians admit to cheating at least once, according to Zikoko’s State of Love report.

When Zikoko surveyed over 10,000 Nigerians about love, dating, and relationships for its inaugural State of Love report, 50% admitted to cheating on a partner at least once, while 59% said they had been cheated on. The difference between these figures suggests that many Nigerians are more honest about what was done to them than about what they have done to others.

So how does the cheating happen?

Not always the way people expect. A lot of people do not wake up one day and decide to cheat. Take Priscilla, a 29-year-old from Abuja.

"I got carried away and had sèx with someone during NYSC camp. I immediately felt bad and was going to tell my boyfriend. Then I found out he'd also been keeping himself busy with a 'friend' while I was away."

Both Priscilla and her partner were doing the same thing at the same time without knowing that. In cases like this, the lines between betrayal and retaliation can blur.

The cheating numbers are striking not just because of how common it is, but because of who is doing it. Men cheat slightly more than women, but the difference is barely noticeable. 12% of men admit to cheating more than once; 10% of women.

The State of Love survey shows truths about dating, loyalty, and modern relationships in Nigeria.

Why is it so common?

The report found one answer that kept coming up: most Nigerian relationships have no set definition to begin with. 62% of Nigerian daters are in relationships with no clear label; situationships, casual arrangements, or open relationships have become the order of the day. When two people have never agreed on what they are to each other, it becomes easy to cheat and even easier to feel like you did not really do anything wrong.

From situationships to open relationships, unclear labels may be fueling infidelity nationwide.

Does it vary across the country?

A lot. Katsina has the highest infidelity rate in the country. 9 out of 10 respondents said they have cheated at least once. In Kaduna, 8 in 10 said they have never cheated, the highest rate of fidelity anywhere in the survey. Benue, Jigawa, and Gombe also reported high rates of infidelity. Where you live in Nigeria can have a significant effect on how people approach faithfulness in relationships.

Katsina records the highest infidelity rate, while Kaduna leads in reported faithfulness.

What else did Zikoko find?

The State of Love findings go well beyond cheating. On marriage, the report found that 4 in 10 married Nigerians say they’ve felt regret at some point, but 6 in 10 are resistant to divorce even when things are not working. On the economy, 8 in 10 Nigerians say financial pressure has affected their love life. On sèx, nearly 7 in 10 Nigerians say premarital sèx is acceptable, and women are slightly more open to it than men. You can access the full report here.

Despite regret in some marriages, most Nigerians say divorce is not an option.

About the State of Love

The State of Love report is a nationwide study by Zikoko exploring how Nigerians experience love. Drawing on responses from thousands of Nigerians, the report examines the social, cultural, and economic factors shaping romantic life in Nigeria today. It combines data analysis with real-life stories to paint a vivid picture of modern dating in Nigeria.

Financial pressure is shaping love lives, with 8 in 10 Nigerians saying money affects their relationships.

