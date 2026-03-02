Major General Bemgha Koughna, GOC 8 Division and Commander Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, survived a terrorist ambush near Mayama Hill in Kebbi State

Troops of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, repelled the attack and neutralised five terrorists

Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, confirmed recovery of arms and continued troop deployment

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Bemgha Koughna, narrowly escaped a deadly ambush by suspected Lakurawa Terrorist Group (LTG) fighters near Mayama Hill in Kebbi state.

The incident occurred while the GOC’s convoy was travelling through a volatile forested axis en route to visit frontline troops deployed in the state.

The development was confirmed in a statement via X, signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, dated 23 February 2026.

The convoy was reportedly engaged with sudden and intense gunfire by armed elements believed to be terrorists operating in the area.

Troops repel attack, neutralise five terrorists

Security sources said troops escorting the convoy responded swiftly and decisively to the ambush, engaging the attackers with superior firepower.

Five of the assailants were neutralised during the exchange, forcing others to flee and bringing the attack to an abrupt end.

The successful counter-operation ensured the safety of the GOC and his team, while also frustrating what was described as a coordinated attempt to inflict casualties on military personnel.

Weapons, cash and motorcycles recovered after sweep

Following the encounter, troops carried out a thorough search of the surrounding area, leading to the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition and other items believed to belong to the terrorists.

Items recovered included one OJC gun, one PKT gun, two AK-47 rifles and four AK-47 magazines.

Others were one bandolier of PKT ammunition, several rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, a camel bag containing ₦840,000 in cash, two mobile phones and five motorcycles.

The recovered materials are expected to provide further intelligence on the activities and logistics of the group operating in the area, Punch reported.

Troops remain deployed to prevent further attacks

The Nigerian Army said troops have remained in the general area to sustain operational dominance and forestall any reprisal attacks by fleeing elements.

The statement cited by Legit.ng on Monday, March 2, reads:

"Troops remain deployed and vigilant in the general area, maintaining dominance to prevent further attacks.”

The operation was described as part of sustained efforts by 8 Division to protect civilians and degrade terrorist capabilities in the North-West region.

