A video circulating online claimed to show ISWAP terrorists threatening US President Donald Trump following recent air strikes.

The footage quickly gained attention on social media, sparking debate about its authenticity and origin.

ISWAP viral video analyses by expert Malik Samuel for authenticity concerns. Photo credit: Andrew McWin/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Security expert dismisses authenticity

Security analyst Malik Samuel addressed the issue on X on February 3, 2025. He reported that the video was unlikely to have been produced by ISWAP and suggested it had been edited.

Samuel explained:

“Someone shared this purported ISWAP video threatening the U.S. president with me.

“I don’t believe the footage originated from ISWAP, and was likely edited.”

Inconsistencies in ISWAP media practices

Samuel highlighted several inconsistencies in the video compared with verified ISWAP productions. He noted that authentic ISWAP videos usually begin with a jihadi nasheed followed by a prayer or supplication.

The viral clip, however, featured two simultaneous translations in Arabic and English, which he said was not consistent with ISWAP’s established media style.

He added that ISWAP typically used only one translation at a time, depending on the language spoken by the speaker. For instance, if the speaker delivered a message in English, an Arabic translation would be provided. If the speaker used Arabic, translations might appear in English, Hausa, or other languages depending on the intended audience.

Fake ISWAP threat video targeting US President Trump questioned by experts. Photo credit: Analogu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Questionable references and visual style

Samuel further pointed out that ISWAP would be unlikely to explicitly state the source of its weapons, such as Ukraine, as claimed in the video. He also observed that the use of a white text box for Arabic translation did not match ISWAP’s known visual style.

He stressed that authentic ISWAP videos consistently displayed the ISIS logo in the top-right corner of the frame. The absence of this identifying feature in the viral video, he said, was another clear sign that the footage did not originate from ISWAP.

The viral video alleging that ISWAP terrorists threatened US President Donald Trump after air strikes has been strongly questioned by experts. Malik Samuel’s analysis suggested that the footage lacked the hallmarks of genuine ISWAP media and was likely fabricated.

Source: Legit.ng