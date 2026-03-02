Rep. Philip Agbese praised Speaker Abbas Tajudeen for leading a complex parliament amid economic recovery

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese (Benue, APC), has commended Speaker Abbas Tajudeen for demonstrating exceptional skill in leading a complex parliament amid a challenging period of national economic recovery.

A statement cited by Legit.ng, on Monday, March 2, Agbese described the Speaker as a strategic and diplomatic leader capable of navigating the legislature through institutional adjustments and economic reforms.

“Speaker Abbas is demonstrating uncommon skills in leading a complex parliament in an era of economic recovery. This is not a time for confrontation, but for strategic engagement and parliamentary diplomacy to win our battles,” Agbese said.

His remarks followed a recent Iftar dinner at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, where members of the House met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who commended Abbas for his leadership and commitment to legislative excellence.

Deputy spokesperson responds to criticism

Agbese’s statement comes amid suggestions from some lawmakers that challenges facing the legislature, particularly in dealings with the executive, were due to a perceived lack of assertiveness by the Speaker.

The deputy spokesperson dismissed such claims as personal opinions not reflective of the majority view.

“Many lawmakers have faulted such claims and have instead expressed strong support for the Speaker, with several members passing a vote of confidence in his leadership,” Agbese said.

He emphasised that effective legislative leadership often relies on strategic negotiation and institutional engagement, rather than public confrontation.

Speaker praised for statesmanship at Iftar dinner

Agbese highlighted Abbas’ address at the Aso Rock Villa as a “masterclass in statesmanship”, noting the Speaker’s ability to present the House’s concerns in a manner that was measured, persuasive, and aligned with national interest.

“In an atmosphere of reflection and unity, the Speaker anchored his message on shared national values such as justice, sacrifice and accountability. He framed our concerns not as sectional demands but as patriotic imperatives aligned with the national interest,” Agbese said.

The deputy spokesperson added that Abbas acknowledged the executive’s efforts while clearly identifying areas that require urgent attention, preserving institutional harmony without compromising the legislature’s oversight role.

“At no point did his words suggest weakness. His composure, clarity and confidence underscored strength. He demonstrated that effective advocacy before the highest office in the land requires conviction expressed with decorum and strategic foresight,” he said.

Agbese noted that Abbas’ leadership reflects a deep understanding of the separation of powers, balancing independence of the legislature with cooperative engagement with the executive.

“Effective leadership in parliament is not about noise; it is about results. It is about knowing when to be firm and when to be persuasive. The Speaker has shown that courage in leadership is best expressed through wisdom and strategic foresight,” he added.

He identified three defining qualities of the Speaker’s style: strategic framing of legislative concerns within national priorities, respect for institutional boundaries, and persuasive diplomacy fostering constructive dialogue.

Reps remain united under Abbas’ leadership

The deputy spokesperson reiterated that the House is united under Abbas and committed to advancing legislative priorities that support national stability and economic recovery.

“Speaker Abbas is demonstrating uncommon skills in leading a complex parliament in an era of economic recovery. At a time when emotions can easily run high, he has chosen the path of dialogue, strategic engagement and parliamentary diplomacy,” Agbese said.

