Abuja, FCT - Olaniyi Odina, business leader and CEO of Green Lunar Nigeria Limited, has paid a working visit to the minister of defence, Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the visit, Odina, who led the company’s leadership team alongside the managing director, Engr. Adewumi Oyekola commended the minister for his consistent support, particularly during his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff.

Green Lunar Nigeria CEO pledges support for digitisation of Nigeria's Armed Forces during ministerial visit. Photo credit: Olaniyi Odina

Olaniyi pledges support for Armed Forces

Odina said his firm is avidly committed to supporting the ongoing digitisation of Nigeria’s Armed Forces.

He disclosed that several digitisation initiatives introduced in collaboration with Green Lunar during Musa’s time as CDS have been sustained by the current leadership of the various service branches, with some reforms recording further progress.

The initiatives listed in a statement sent to Legit.ng include the deployment of Electronic Medical Records Software in Army and Defence hospitals; deployment of Training Institutions Management Software and Computer-Based Test (CBT) software in military training institutions; deployment of Visitors Management Software for critical military institutions; as well as the development and deployment of bespoke software for the administration of military units and the process of standards and evaluation.

He assured the minister of the firm’s continued partnership with the nation’s military.

Nigerian military needs tech-driven reforms - Odina

Odina said the importance of deepening technology-driven reforms across the Armed Forces cannot be overlooked.

He also proposed a special discount initiative targeted at serving and retired military personnel, describing it as a modest way of appreciating their sacrifices.

The business leader further urged the defence ministry to intensify efforts in projecting the Armed Forces’ achievements to the public.

In his remarks, Engr. Oyekola expressed gratitude to the minister for the opportunity to collaborate with the Ministry, pledging that Green Lunar Nigeria Limited would continue to work closely with defence authorities to expand the digitisation drive.

Defence minister Musa reacts

Responding, the minister appreciated the company for what he described as the quality and professionalism of its services to the Armed Forces.

He reiterated the ministry’s resolve to sustain reforms aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and enhancing the overall capacity of the nation’s military.

