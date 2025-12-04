Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara congratulated General Christopher Musa on his appointment as Nigeria’s Defence Minister, describing it as a turning point in the nation’s quest for peace and stability

Dogara praised Musa’s distinguished military career, highlighting his discipline, courage, and dedication to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty

He expressed confidence that Musa’s leadership would drive reforms, modernise the armed forces, and foster collaboration between military and civilian stakeholders

Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has congratulated General Christopher Musa (Rtd) on his appointment as Nigeria’s Minister of Defence.

Dogara described the appointment as a significant turning point in Nigeria’s pursuit of peace and stability.

Dogara Speaks Over General Musa's Appointment as Defence Minister

Source: Facebook

Praise for Musa’s distinguished military service

Dogara commended General Musa’s career in the Nigerian Armed Forces, highlighting his discipline, courage, and unwavering dedication to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said the appointment reflects the government’s commitment to entrusting the nation’s defence to leaders with proven competence and integrity.

Focus on reforms and modernisation of the armed forces

He stressed that under Musa’s leadership, the Defence Ministry would not only tackle insurgency and insecurity but also implement reforms to modernise the armed forces, enhance professionalism, and strengthen institutions capable of responding to emerging threats.

Dogara expressed optimism that Musa’s stewardship would inspire trust in Nigeria’s defence sector, promote collaboration between military and civilian stakeholders, and reinforce collective efforts to safeguard the nation.

He added that such synergy is essential for sustaining peace, unity, and national progress.

Dogara prays for guidance and national service

The former Speaker prayed for divine wisdom and guidance for General Musa as he undertakes his new responsibilities.

He affirmed that the appointment recognises Musa’s past achievements while calling him to greater national service.

Dogara concluded by noting that with the support of President Bola Tinubu and key stakeholders, Nigeria’s defence sector is poised to enter a new era of resilience, reform, and renewed confidence.

Source: Legit.ng