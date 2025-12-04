Dogara Speaks Over General Musa's Appointment as Defence Minister
- Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara congratulated General Christopher Musa on his appointment as Nigeria’s Defence Minister, describing it as a turning point in the nation’s quest for peace and stability
- Dogara praised Musa’s distinguished military career, highlighting his discipline, courage, and dedication to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty
- He expressed confidence that Musa’s leadership would drive reforms, modernise the armed forces, and foster collaboration between military and civilian stakeholders
Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has congratulated General Christopher Musa (Rtd) on his appointment as Nigeria’s Minister of Defence.
Dogara described the appointment as a significant turning point in Nigeria’s pursuit of peace and stability.
Praise for Musa’s distinguished military service
Dogara commended General Musa’s career in the Nigerian Armed Forces, highlighting his discipline, courage, and unwavering dedication to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty.
He said the appointment reflects the government’s commitment to entrusting the nation’s defence to leaders with proven competence and integrity.
Focus on reforms and modernisation of the armed forces
He stressed that under Musa’s leadership, the Defence Ministry would not only tackle insurgency and insecurity but also implement reforms to modernise the armed forces, enhance professionalism, and strengthen institutions capable of responding to emerging threats.
Dogara expressed optimism that Musa’s stewardship would inspire trust in Nigeria’s defence sector, promote collaboration between military and civilian stakeholders, and reinforce collective efforts to safeguard the nation.
He added that such synergy is essential for sustaining peace, unity, and national progress.
Dogara prays for guidance and national service
The former Speaker prayed for divine wisdom and guidance for General Musa as he undertakes his new responsibilities.
He affirmed that the appointment recognises Musa’s past achievements while calling him to greater national service.
Dogara concluded by noting that with the support of President Bola Tinubu and key stakeholders, Nigeria’s defence sector is poised to enter a new era of resilience, reform, and renewed confidence.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944