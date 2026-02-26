Breaking: Heavy Tears as Fuel Tanker Rams Into Tricycle, Crushes School Children to Death
- Bayelsa state Police Command, confirmed that a fuel tanker collided with a tricycle, killing four schoolchildren and the rider
- Commercial tricycle operator, Mr. Godstime Ike, said the crash occurred as the children crossed the road near their home
- Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Muhammad, stated that the tanker driver was arrested and investigations into the crash were ongoing
Bayelsa state - Tragedy struck Ibelebiri Community in Ogbia Local Government Area on Wednesday, February 25, as a fuel tanker reportedly lost control and collided with a tricycle, killing four schoolchildren and the tricycle rider.
The children, believed to be siblings, were returning home from school in Otuasega Community when the incident occurred.
The tricycle rider, a relative of the pupils, regularly ferried them to and from school.
Eyewitnesses describe the accident
A commercial tricycle operator along the route, Godstime Ike, explained that the crash happened as the tricycle had stopped near the children’s residence, Daily Trust reported.
One of the children had crossed the road to enter their home when the tanker struck the vehicle.
“It was at that moment that the tanker rammed into the tricycle, crushing those inside,” Ike said.
He added that the child who had crossed the road survived the crash.
Ike also noted that the tanker driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, though his assistant was later apprehended by military personnel and handed over to the police.
Residents described the scene as devastating, with the community plunged into grief following the loss of the young pupils and the tricycle rider, Vanguard reported.
Police confirm arrest and ongoing investigation
The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the incident. Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Muhammad, stated,
“The driver has been arrested and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.”
Authorities have called for calm as the investigation continues, while the community mourns the tragic loss of its children.
Source: Legit.ng
