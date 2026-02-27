Stakeholders of the Onitsha Main Market have given Soludo strong reasons why he should not demolish traders' shops

Soludo is determined to demolish alleged illegal shops, as the grace time given for traders to vacate has elapsed

But the stakeholders gave the governor strong options on what to do instead of demolishing traders' shops

Stakeholders of Onitsha Main Market in Anambra state have given Governor Charles Soludo viable options for what to do instead of demolishing 10,000 shops as he planned.

The traders suggested that the governor should consider building extension markets to accommodate the growing number of traders, rather than demolishing existing structures.

Anambra state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, had marked over 10,000 shops for demolition at the Onitsha Main Market, giving traders a 14-day ultimatum to vacate.

He insisted that traders build structures on pathways, parking spaces, and drainage without asking themselves questions - how vehicles and people would be able to move around the market without hitches.

The 14-day ultimatum and period of grace given by Soludo have, however, elapsed, and the governor is set to start the demolition.

Traders' concerns on demolition plan

But when Legit.ng correspondent visited the market on Tuesday, February 24, to verify the readiness of the traders to comply with the governor's directive, stakeholders in the market suggested what the governor should do instead of moving ahead with the demolition.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the chairman of Frontline Bright Street, Onitsha Main Market, Chief Martins Emeronye (Onwa), who is also a former chairman of Mandela Square, Onitsha Main Market, opined that if Soludo goes on with the planned demolition, armed robbery, kidnapping, and social vices will take over Anambra state.

He said, "One shop in this market feeds tens of persons every day, but when such a shop is demolished, there'll be much more social vices. We beg Your Excellency to understand that demolishing shops in the market will be counterproductive."

"When I first arrived at Onitsha Main Market in 1985, there were parking spaces for vehicles, as observed by Governor Soludo; but as the population of traders increased, arrangements were made to accommodate them."

He also reminded the governor that there are alternative motor parks where vehicles visiting the market pick and drop off traders and customers.

What alternatives do traders suggest to demolition?

Also, former secretary of the Mandela Line, Main Market, Onitsha, Mr. Alpha Ogbonnaya, commended the governor for his plans to build a modern market for traders, but suggested that there are ways he could do it without hurting traders.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ogbonnaya suggested that Soludo's government should build brand new markets elsewhere, so that the brand new market will co-exist with the existing ones, for the benefit of both the traders and the state government.

"If the planned demolition is executed, it will cause a lot of havoc. High blood pressure will kill thousands of traders. If you demolish a trader's shop, you're indirectly telling him to go and die."

"Each shop you see here represents many persons: father, mother, an average of 4 children, in-laws, house boys and girls, kits and kins. It is from these shops that traders feed their families, train their children in schools, pay house rents and hospital bills, etc."

"Traders are praising Your Excellency on the plans to build a befitting market. But at the same time, we suggest that Your Excellency can build an extension of the Onitsha Main Market at the empty land at Nwangene. On the alternative, Your Excellency can relocate some section of this market to the Bridge Head Drug Market, when the Ogbogwu traders must have relocated to their new site. This idea can decongest the market, and everyone will be happy."

How fire outbreaks changed Onitsha Market

Also speaking, the immediate past chairman of Onitsha Main Market, Chief Innocent Ezeoha (Ezeani Umuchu), gave a vivid explanation of why the market became different from the original master plan.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he said,

"In 1984, there was a heavy fire outbreak that destroyed many structures in this market. After the incident, there were massive renovations that affected the initial master plan. Again, in 1997, there was another fire outbreak. More structures were affected. There was massive demolition and the èrèctìòn of new structures. Since then, the market has no longer been the same."

"Again, every year, the market produces thousands of new traders graduating from apprenticeship. To accommodate them, new structures are built."

He asked the governor to relocate some section of the market elsewhere as a measure to decongest the market, instead of demolishing already built shops.

"Ogbo Abada was in this market before it was relocated to the new site at the Bridge Head. The Building Materials market was here before it was relocated to its permanent site at Ogidi Expressway. The electronics market was here at Ogalonye Street before it moved to the Premier Brewery site."

"I can continue to count. So, Your Excellency can develop more sites and relocate some business concerns instead of demolishing existing structures."

Is the governor's demolition plan a terrible idea?

Also speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, one of the patrons of the market, Chief Chukwudi Izunwanne, described the planned demolition as a terrible idea, and asked the governor to have a change of heart.

The Secretary General of Bright Street Amalgamated Traders Association, Nnamdi Ede, also expressed that the governor's planned demolition of shops in the market will increase insecurity, and suggested that if the governor feels there are structures obstructing pathways and drainages, he could instruct the lines executive to remove them.

Again, Chief Ezennia Moris, a former chairman of FCT Line in the Onitsha Main Market, also spoke with Legit.ng correspondent during the visit told the governor that the population of traders in the market is not the same today as it was when it was built.

He reminded the governor that traders in Onitsha Main Market voted massively for him during the recent governorship election, and begged him not to pay traders back with the demolition of their shops.

Also, Onwuka Samuel, who is the chairman of No. 9 Bright Street, Main Market, said destroying shops in the market will increase tension and destroy the economy of the state.

