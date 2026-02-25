The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) demands Department of State Services (DSS) release abducted minor Walida Abdulhadi in compliance with court order

Police urged to arrest Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, alleged abductor of Walida Abdulhadi

MURIC commends DSS leadership for promoting accountability while urging adherence to court directives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been urged to release an abducted minor, Walida Abdulhadi, from the agency’s custody in Abuja.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) also called on police authorities to arrest and prosecute Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, her alleged abductor.

The group explained that this is in line with the court’s directive.

The Islamic group urged DSS to comply with a subsisting court order to reunite the minor with her parents in Hadejia, Jigawa State.

The MURIC chairman in Kano State, Malam Hassan Sani Indabawa, said a court of competent jurisdiction on January 7, 2026, ordered the DSS to “immediately release/reunite the victim (Walida Abdulhadi) to her parents.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Indabawa made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Indabawa expressed concern that the orders have yet to be enforced by the DSS.

Hr said this is despite reform carried out under the leadership of the DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Ajayi.

The MURIC leader commended Ajayi for promoting accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.

MURIC rejects US pressure on Shariah

Recall that MURIC rejected calls from US-linked figures urging Nigeria to outlaw Shariah and warned that such pressure crossed a constitutional red line.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola questioned America’s intentions in Nigeria’s anti-terror efforts and described the suggestions as foreign interference.

The organisation warned that Nigerian Muslims would resist any local or external attempt to tamper with Shariah, which it described as a hard-earned institution.

Walida case: Muslim groups reject DSS account of events

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muslim groups rejected DSS claims and insisted Walida Abdulhadi Ibrahim was abducted and abused.

The case has caused debate over child protection, parental rights, and institutional accountability in the county.

As muslim organisations demand an independent investigation and justice, authorities have said Walida is in protective custody

