President Bola Tinubu extended warm congratulations to former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 68th birthday

Tinubu praised Jonathan’s humility and statesmanship during the 2015 presidential election that strengthened Nigeria’s democracy

The President reflected on past collaborations and offered prayers for Jonathan and his family

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to former President Goodluck Jonathan as he marks his 68th birthday.

Tinubu joined family, friends, and political associates in celebrating Jonathan’s life and his enduring contributions to nation-building.

President Tinubu marks Goodluck Jonathan’s 68th birthday with tributes to his humility, diplomatic efforts, and service to the nation. Photo credit: @GEJonathan/Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

Tribute to Jonathan’s humility and leadership

In his message, President Tinubu highlighted the simplicity and humility that have defined Dr Jonathan's leadership style.

He praised Jonathan’s demonstration of statesmanship during the 2015 presidential election, which, according to Tinubu, strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and enhanced the nation’s standing internationally.

Recalling past collaboration and support

The President reflected on his personal interactions with Jonathan, noting the support and counsel that facilitated Jonathan’s rise, particularly in 2010 and during the 2011 presidential election.

Tinubu emphasised that these engagements left a lasting impact on his own political journey.

Jonathan's influence on current leaders

Tinubu honours ex-President Jonathan on turning 68, highlighting his humility, statesmanship, and impact on Nigeria’s democracy. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu also stated that Dr Jonathan’s statesmanship continues to inspire leaders across Nigeria and beyond.

He recognised Jonathan’s efforts in international diplomacy, particularly his work in promoting democratic values and culture throughout Africa.

Concluding his message, President Tinubu offered prayers for the well-being of the former President, his wife Patience, and their family, wishing them continued health and happiness.

Tinubu sends Message as ex-governor Fayose turns 65

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent warm felicitations to a former governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose, as he marked his 65th birthday on November 15.

In a statement released via X, on Thursday, November 13, Tinubu described Fayose, fondly known as Osokomole, as a significant political figure in both Ekiti State and Nigeria. He recalled that Fayose’s first term as governor was truncated due to presidential intervention but praised his resilience.

Tinubu highlighted Fayose’s historic return to power in 2014, noting that he became the first Nigerian politician to defeat two incumbent governors. Tinubu highlighted Fayose’s historic return to power in 2014, noting that he became the first Nigerian politician to defeat two incumbent governors.

Source: Legit.ng