An escaped kidnap victim, Niger state, recounted that a strange disease outbreak had affected both bandits and captives in forest camps across Niger and Zamfara

Security sources, disclosed that shortages of food, funds and medicines had disrupted coordination within the armed groups

Security expert, Usman Bala Tsamiya Babba, said sustained military pressure and the blocking of supply routes had contributed to the crisis and could hasten the collapse of bandit operations

A mysterious disease outbreak has reportedly swept through bandits’ camps in parts of Niger and Zamfara states.

Legit.ng reports that this further compounds the difficulties faced by the armed groups and weakening their activities in the region.

Strange Disease Ravages Bandits’ Camps in 2 Northern States Amid Arrival of US Troops in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

The development comes amid heightened security attention in Nigeria following the recent arrival of United States troops, a move that has drawn renewed focus to counter-terrorism and anti-banditry efforts across the country.

Niger and Zamfara: Outbreak deepens crisis in forest camps

Sources familiar with the situation said the disease has spread within several hideouts, affecting both bandits and their captives.

The outbreak is said to be aggravated by shortages of food, money and medicines, creating severe pressure within the camps.

According to the sources, the worsening conditions have disrupted the groups’ internal coordination and reduced their ability to launch attacks in some communities where they previously operated with ease.

Escapee recounts dire conditions in captivity

A victim who recently escaped from a kidnappers’ den in Niger State, and who spoke on condition of anonymity, described a grim health situation in the camp.

He said many captives, as well as some members of the armed groups, were struggling with various illnesses, with no access to proper treatment.

The escapee explained that the absence of medicines and healthcare facilities in the forest made the situation more critical, leaving several people in serious condition.

He added that the outbreak and general hardship could provide a strategic opening for security forces.

“If security agencies increase their efforts now, there is a strong possibility of weakening them further, considering the hardship they are facing,” he said.

Expert links outbreak to sustained military pressure

Reacting to the reports, security expert Usman Bala Tsamiya Babba said the situation appeared to reflect the cumulative effect of sustained military operations and growing cooperation from local communities.

Strange Disease Ravages Bandits’ Camps in 2 Northern States Amid Arrival of US Troops in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

He explained that restricting the supply routes used by bandits to access food, medical supplies and funds could significantly undermine their capacity to operate.

“If the channels through which they receive supplies are effectively cut off, it may accelerate the end of their operations,” he said.

Analysts say the reported outbreak, combined with logistical shortages, presents an opportunity for security agencies to intensify operations in affected areas.

They argue that sustained pressure, alongside community support, could further destabilise the armed groups at a time when they are already under strain.

Zamfara: 50 killed, many abducted

Previously, Legit.ng reported that gunmen riding motorcycles have carried out a deadly overnight assault on a rural community in northwestern Nigeria, leaving at least 50 people dead and several others unaccounted for.

The attack targeted Tungan Dutse, a village in the Bukkuyum area of Zamfara State, according to residents and local officials.

Source: Legit.ng