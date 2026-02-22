Agege Local Government launches free 3kg cooking gas refill programme for 4,000 residents amid rising energy costs

Chairman Obasa aims to provide immediate relief to vulnerable households struggling with daily expenses

Public reactions are mixed, with some praising the initiative while others question its long-term efficacy and transparency

The Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Abdulganiyu Obasa, has unveiled a free 3kg cooking gas refill programme aimed at supporting 4,000 residents across the council’s seven wards.

In a statement shared on X on Friday, February 20, 2925, the council boss said the initiative forms part of efforts to ease the economic pressure many households are currently facing due to rising energy costs.

According to him, the programme is structured to ensure fair distribution, with designated gas stations assigned to each ward to make access easier for beneficiaries.

He explained that the refill exercise would be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents are required to present their personal gas cylinders, and once the allocated slots for each ward are exhausted, distribution at that location will end.

Targeted grassroots relief

Obasa described the intervention as a practical response to the growing cost of living. He said the goal is to cushion the impact of higher cooking gas prices, particularly for vulnerable households struggling with daily expenses.

“This intervention is designed to cushion the impact of rising gas prices, support vulnerable households, and provide immediate, practical relief at the grassroots,” he stated.

He added that the programme aligns with broader people-focused initiatives by the local government, aimed at improving living standards and promoting cleaner energy usage within the community.

With inflationary pressures affecting food, transport and energy, cooking gas has become increasingly expensive for many urban families.

For residents who rely on liquefied petroleum gas for daily cooking, even small price increases can significantly strain household budgets.

Mixed reactions trail announcement

While some residents welcomed the move as timely and thoughtful, reactions on social media were sharply divided.

Supporters praised the initiative as a direct and tangible form of relief that could immediately benefit low-income families. For many, a free refill, even if modest at 3kg, represents meaningful savings in a challenging economic climate.

However, critics questioned the long-term value and sustainability of such giveaways.

Several users argued that empowerment schemes, skills acquisition programmes and job creation initiatives would offer more enduring solutions to poverty and rising living costs.

Others raised concerns about transparency and the first-come, first-served approach, suggesting that clearer criteria or monitoring mechanisms would strengthen public confidence in the process.

Broader economic context

The rollout comes amid heightened public attention on energy pricing nationwide.

Although stakeholders in the private sector have recently taken steps that could influence pricing trends, many households continue to feel the weight of fluctuating costs.

Against this backdrop, local interventions like Agege’s free refill programme highlight how grassroots governments are attempting to respond directly to economic realities faced by residents.

As of the time of filing this report, Obasa has not publicly responded to the criticisms circulating online.

Whether the initiative will be expanded or replicated in other councils remains unclear, but it has undeniably sparked conversation about the role of local governments in addressing everyday economic challenges.

