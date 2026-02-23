Mubarak Ahmad-Gumi, son of Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi, declared his intention to contest the 2027 election

The APC aspirant said appeals from Doka/Gabasawa constituents influenced his decision and cited his role as legislative aide to House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, as preparation for lawmaking

Ahmad-Gumi described Nigeria’s political moment as a generational crossroads and called for youth participation rooted in accountability, innovation and collective responsibility

Kaduna state - Mubarak Ahmad-Gumi, son of the controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi, has announced plans to contest the 2027 elections for a seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

He said he would seek to represent the Doka/Gabasawa constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Gumi: Decision followed calls from constituents

Ahmad-Gumi said his decision to enter the race was driven by appeals from residents of the Doka/Gabasawa area, who, according to him, encouraged him to step forward and offer himself for public service.

Currently serving as a legislative aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the APC aspirant said his exposure to legislative work had prepared him for elected office.

“My legislative experience has given me firsthand insight into how laws are shaped, how policies affect ordinary citizens, and how important effective representation truly is,” he stated.

From online activism to political participation

Explaining his move from social media advocacy to active politics, Mr Ahmad-Gumi argued that Nigeria’s large youth population must be channelled into governance through innovation and evidence-based policymaking.

“Young Nigerians today are technologically skilled, data-driven, innovative, and globally connected. We understand entrepreneurship, digital systems, and modern problem-solving approaches. If we desire change, we must move from discussion and commentary on social media to participation,” he stated.

Accountability placed at centre of campaign

The aspirant said his ambition was anchored on service and responsibility to constituents.

“My aspiration to represent Doka/Gabasawa is rooted in service. It is about being accessible, accountable, and practical. It is about listening carefully to the concerns of constituents and ensuring that their voices are clearly represented in legislative processes.”

Ahmad-Gumi described Nigeria’s political moment as a “generational crossroads”, where youthful energy should complement the experience of older leaders rather than replace it through confrontation.

“If a bucket that is half full is placed under a running tap, over time it overflows… as the fresh water naturally replaces the old water. It is not a battle; it is a process. That is how I see youth participation in politics; not as a forceful takeover, but as steady, consistent engagement until leadership reflects both experience and new ideas.”

Academic background and broader vision

Ahmad-Gumi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems with a minor in Public Administration from the University of Sharjah.

He is also pursuing a Master’s degree in Data Analysis and Statistics at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He said Nigeria’s progress depends on collective responsibility that cuts across religious and ethnic lines, adding: “Politics should not be left only to a few. It is a shared responsibility.”

