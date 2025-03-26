A Kaduna woman, Linda, has filed for divorce, citing her husband’s excessive sexual demands and alleged physical abuse when she refuses

She claims her husband, Felix Stephen, engages in prolonged intercourse against her will and ignores her distress, leading her to leave their home three months ago

Stephen pleaded for reconciliation, but the court adjourned the case to May 6 to allow for possible resolution while urging both parties to remain peaceful

A 37-year-old woman, identified as Linda, has approached a Kaduna customary court seeking the dissolution of her six-year marriage to Felix Stephen, citing unbearable sexual demands.

During a recent hearing, Linda told the court that her husband’s excessive desire for intimacy had become overwhelming, making it impossible for her to continue in the marriage.

Lady urges court to grant divorce

She claimed that he often subjected her to prolonged intercourse from midnight until morning, disregarding her distress and pleas for him to stop.

“I urge the court to dissolve this marriage because I can’t stand his excessive sexual urge; he likes sex too much and I can’t bear it,” she stated.

“Most times, he would have sex with me from midnight till the early hours of the morning; even when I was crying, he would not stop.”

Linda further accused Stephen of lacking self-control, alleging that he resorted to physical violence whenever she resisted his advances. She added that these incidents often occurred in the presence of their two children.

According to her, she moved out of their matrimonial home three months ago to escape the situation. However, she claimed that her husband’s relatives have been pleading with her to return, unaware of the extent of the challenges she faced in the marriage.

Husband promises to change

In his defense, Stephen appealed to the court for reconciliation rather than divorce, expressing willingness to change. He assured the court that he was now prepared to exercise restraint and work towards a resolution.

“I took my uncles and friends to her parent’s house to plead with her, but she refused to listen to us; instead, she walked out on us,” he told the court.

Presiding over the case, Judge John Dauda adjourned the proceedings until May 6, granting time for possible reconciliation. He urged both parties to remain peaceful while efforts to resolve the matter continue.

