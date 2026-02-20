Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has been caught in a viral video dancing with former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa

Ita-Giwa is the widow of the late veteran journalist, Dele Giwa, who was killed during the military administration of Ibrahim Babangida

Nigerians have started reacting to the iconic dancing steps of the former president and the ex-senator from Cross River state

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, who was the widow of the late veteran journalist, Dele Giwa, have got Nigerians talking after being caught in a video, having an iconic dance at the 80th birthday celebration of the former senator.

Many Nigerians were amazed by the looks of the two octogenarians as they appeared younger than their age, and their dancing steps made so much noise.

Obasanjo was the former military head of state, and on the return of democracy in the country, he ruled Nigeria between 1999 and 2007. Ita-Giwa, on the other hand, served as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to June 2003.

Nigerians react to dance between Obasanjo and Ita-Giwa

Below are what Nigerians are saying about the moves of the two octogenarians:

Gbonka Ebiri wrote about Ita-Giwa and Obasanjo's encounter:

"Fun fact about Senator Ita Giwa. The relationship between Ita Giwa and OBJ spans over 50 years. It started during the Biafra war when he replaced Benjamin Adekunle Black Scorpion as the leader of the 3rd Marine Commando. Ita Giwa was a 3rd Marine Commando Lady. The 3rd Marine Commando ladies provided first aid, cooking, espionage and other forms of services for the federal troops. After the civil war, many of them were rewarded with powerful positions in the military government. Ita Giwa served as an adviser to OBJ and also a senator in the current third republic. She was once married to Dele Giwa and keeps his last name."

Privacy praised the look of the former senator:

"Florence Ita Giwa (born 19th February, 1946) is a Nigerian politician, who served as Senator for the Cross River South Senatorial District of Cross River State. 80 looks good on her."

ScorpioAI hailed the two leaders:

"Longevity is a gift only nature can give, and people can only wish and envy you. Look how Obasanjo is still bubbling and kicking even with his age. He needs to teach us his tips and tricks for staying this strong and healthy, even more than our sitting presidents."

Hollaniyi admired their looks:

"It was a beautiful blend of legacy, friendship, and celebration, two political heavyweights showing that beyond public service, there’s room for laughter, music, and pure happiness."

Fidel Otuya wrote about the leaders:

"Baba should be about a century old or more if the celebrant is 80 years old. Baba was already retired as military Head of State when Florence Ita-Giwa was dating the late journalist, Dele Giwa."

