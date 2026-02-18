The Akin Fadeyi Foundation has launched a nationwide campaign on February 17, 2026, for Nigerians to adopt safer road behaviors

The campaign included a one-minute advocacy drama featuring Nollywood actors, aimed at emotionally engaging citizens and promoting behavioral change

The foundation highlighted collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigerian Police Force, as well as civic tech tools

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation has called on Nigerians to take responsibility for improving road safety and urged citizens to adopt safer driving behaviors.

The foundation launched a new behavioural change campaign on February 17, 2026, during a press conference attended by political figures, high-ranking law enforcement officials, and civil society leaders.

The campaign coincides with rising road accidents nationwide and aims to shift public consciousness from viewing crashes as fate to recognising them as avoidable incidents caused by reckless behavior.

AFF highlights citizens’ role in reducing accidents

Executive Director Akin Fadeyi said the majority of road accidents in Nigeria could be prevented if citizens changed their behaviors.

“Overspeeding. Improper overtaking. Driving under impairment. Illegal parking. Overloading. These are not accidents; they are behavioural infractions masquerading as fate,” he said.

Fadeyi stressed that enforcement alone cannot solve the problem and that personal responsibility is critical.

He cited data from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) showing that 2025 recorded 10,446 crashes, 38,689 casualties, and 5,289 deaths, representing a 9.2 percent increase from the previous year.

Foundation’s approach and achievements

Since its establishment in 2016, Fadeyi said the foundation has combined citizen-centred storytelling with partnerships across government and civil society.

Its widely acclaimed “Corruption Not in My Country” series and civic tech initiatives such as the FlagIt App have demonstrated the power of public engagement in promoting ethical behavior and accountability.

The foundation collaborated with the Nigerian Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps, training over 2,200 officers in service delivery and ethics. Its radio platform, “Make We Sama Corruption,” has aired more than 200 episodes, reaching communities nationwide.

Launch of behavioural change drama

The new campaign features a one-minute advocacy drama produced with Nollywood actors to communicate the dangers of reckless driving. Fadeyi explained that the short film is designed to resonate emotionally with citizens and disrupt dangerous road habits.

During the question-and-answer session, participants stressed that sustainable transformation begins with individuals, not just institutions and governments.

Fadeyi echoed this sentiment, calling on all Nigerians, faith communities, private organisations, and media outlets to share and amplify the campaign across every platform.

He concluded that with collective vigilance, shared responsibility, and national solidarity, Nigeria can move toward a future where every journey is safe, every life valued, and road safety becomes a culture rather than just a rule.

