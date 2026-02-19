Nigeria once missed the chances of being on the world stage as a leading technology country, as an inventor in the 70s was sent to a psychiatrist rather than given the platform and support he needed

Mudashiru Ayeni, a Nigerian student in 1971, invented a battery - powered robot office assistant and asked to personally demonstrate it to the then-head of state, Yakubu Gowon

Ayeni was not only sent to a psychiatrist for a brain examination, but was forced to leave the school before help came from somewhere

Mudashiru Ayeni, a Nigerian student in the 1970s, was popular for inventing a battery-powered robot office assistant. He then asked to personally demonstrate it to the then-head of state, Yakubu Gowon.

However, he was sent to a psychiatrist rather than being allowed to see the Nigerian leader. Archivi.ng wrote about Ayeni in a flashback report, citing a 1971 feature story by TRUST Magazine.

A Nigerian student was forced out of school after inventing a battery-powered robot office assistant Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian investor forced to visit psychiatrist

Ayeni was reported to have visited the psychiatry hospital for no less than eight times before the doctor certified him as being in a sound mind.

After that, the 20-year-old student wrote to his school principal about the expectations on young Africans in the development of the continent. At the time, he was banned from attending classes and forced to quit schooling.

Later, Ayeni got in touch with the then Federal Commissioner of Communication of Nigeria, Aminu Kano, who gave him the courage he needed and renewed his sense of purpose.

His robot worked at the press of a button; it told the caller whether the boss was busy, available, or away from the office. At the time the story was published, Ayeni said several businessmen had already expressed interest in his invention.

Nigerians react to report of Nigerian inventor's dilemma

The flashback story has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Hope lamented the killings of talents in Nigeria:

"This would have put us on the map globally in the 70s, but our brain-dead leaders prefer to siphon rather than to invest in growth and innovation."

Nigerians react as 1971 story of Mudashiru Ayeni resurfaces Photo Credit: @StartArchiving

Source: Twitter

Hakeem recounted the story of a Nigerian soldier:

"I met a soldier in a barracks who is a mechanical engineer. This guy patented his work on his own Gun stronger than the AK-47 by far, did all the necessary calculations, strength of materials and everything. Guess who was against him, the Nigerian Military."

Alex Kabari lamented the situation:

"You're tagged names when you possess skills and information your environment cannot understand. Some people are unlucky to be born ahead of time or in the wrong environment."

Heme Bob decried the incident:

"Chai… this one pains me. You can literally see how a country accidentally kills a genius. Then later we’ll be shouting, “Why don’t we invent? A young Nigerian builds a robot office assistant, and the system’s first response is suspicion and stigma. That’s how nations accidentally bury genius. Nigeria has never lacked inventors. We’ve lacked a system that can recognise early geniuses and convert them into industry. Labs, validation pathways, small grants, procurement, IP support ... that’s how serious countries turn ideas into jobs."

You can read more comments on the report on X here:

Source: Legit.ng