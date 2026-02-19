Flashback: Nigerian Student Sent to Psychiatric Hospital After Building Robot
- Nigeria once missed the chances of being on the world stage as a leading technology country, as an inventor in the 70s was sent to a psychiatrist rather than given the platform and support he needed
- Mudashiru Ayeni, a Nigerian student in 1971, invented a battery-powered robot office assistant and asked to personally demonstrate it to the then-head of state, Yakubu Gowon
- Ayeni was not only sent to a psychiatrist for a brain examination, but was forced to leave the school before help came from somewhere
Mudashiru Ayeni, a Nigerian student in the 1970s, was popular for inventing a battery-powered robot office assistant. He then asked to personally demonstrate it to the then-head of state, Yakubu Gowon.
However, he was sent to a psychiatrist rather than being allowed to see the Nigerian leader. Archivi.ng wrote about Ayeni in a flashback report, citing a 1971 feature story by TRUST Magazine.
Nigerian investor forced to visit psychiatrist
Ayeni was reported to have visited the psychiatry hospital for no less than eight times before the doctor certified him as being in a sound mind.
After that, the 20-year-old student wrote to his school principal about the expectations on young Africans in the development of the continent. At the time, he was banned from attending classes and forced to quit schooling.
Later, Ayeni got in touch with the then Federal Commissioner of Communication of Nigeria, Aminu Kano, who gave him the courage he needed and renewed his sense of purpose.
His robot worked at the press of a button; it told the caller whether the boss was busy, available, or away from the office. At the time the story was published, Ayeni said several businessmen had already expressed interest in his invention.
Nigerians react to report of Nigerian inventor's dilemma
The flashback story has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:
Hope lamented the killings of talents in Nigeria:
"This would have put us on the map globally in the 70s, but our brain-dead leaders prefer to siphon rather than to invest in growth and innovation."
Hakeem recounted the story of a Nigerian soldier:
"I met a soldier in a barracks who is a mechanical engineer. This guy patented his work on his own Gun stronger than the AK-47 by far, did all the necessary calculations, strength of materials and everything. Guess who was against him, the Nigerian Military."
Alex Kabari lamented the situation:
"You're tagged names when you possess skills and information your environment cannot understand. Some people are unlucky to be born ahead of time or in the wrong environment."
Heme Bob decried the incident:
"Chai… this one pains me. You can literally see how a country accidentally kills a genius. Then later we’ll be shouting, “Why don’t we invent? A young Nigerian builds a robot office assistant, and the system’s first response is suspicion and stigma. That’s how nations accidentally bury genius. Nigeria has never lacked inventors. We’ve lacked a system that can recognise early geniuses and convert them into industry. Labs, validation pathways, small grants, procurement, IP support ... that’s how serious countries turn ideas into jobs."
You can read more comments on the report on X here:
Nigerian man killed after opening Valentine's gift
Legit.ng earlier reported that, as Valentine’s Day is marked again on February 14, a resurfaced archival report has drawn attention to one of Nigeria’s most shocking love-related crimes. The deadly Valentine’s Day incident occurred more than three decades ago in southeastern Nigeria.
On Sunday, February 14, 1993, a 35-year-old car mechanic, Dolue Ubajekwe, was spending the evening at Fingers Club, a popular relaxation spot in Nnewi, Anambra State. Around 10 pm, a small parcel arrived for him, presented as a Valentine’s Day gift.
Ubajekwe asked Cyril Okeke, a 23-year-old worker at a nearby restaurant, to assist in opening the package. What followed was catastrophic.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng