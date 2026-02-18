A former aide to Vice President Shettima, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has criticised Nasir El-Rufai, saying the former Kaduna governor’s recent steps have worsened tensions around him

He argued that El-Rufai should have focused on restraint and damage control instead of engaging in multiple controversies

Baba-Ahmed warned that the current political climate is tough and advised that El-Rufai’s choices could deepen the pressure he is facing

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former special adviser on political matters to Vice President Kashim Shettima, has openly criticised ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai over his recent conduct amid growing allegations and controversies surrounding him.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Government filed charges against El-Rufai over allegations connected to the unlawful interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has criticised Nasir El-Rufai, saying the former Kaduna governor’s recent steps have worsened tensions around him. Photo: @elrufai/@baba_hakeem

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed made the remarks on Tuesday, February 18, while speaking on Channels Television’s political programme, Political Paradigm, as monitored by the Cable.

He suggested that El-Rufai’s response to the situation has only worsened public tension around his name.

According to him, El-Rufai is not the kind of politician who easily accepts advice, noting that if he were more receptive, someone would have urged him to take steps to calm the storm and manage the crisis.

He described the current federal administration as one that does not treat such matters lightly, adding that once allegations are raised, the government is likely to pursue them aggressively.

El-Rufai’s actions helped to fuel hostility

Baba-Ahmed said that instead of reducing the pressure, El-Rufai’s actions since returning to the spotlight have, in his view, helped to fuel hostility and deepen suspicion.

He referenced a popular proverb which says that once a person realises they are stuck in a hole, the best thing is to stop digging, insisting that the former governor appeared to be doing the opposite.

The former presidential aide further argued that El-Rufai had already been dealing with serious accusations linked to his time in office before making public statements that sparked additional debates.

He noted that the situation escalated further after El-Rufai reportedly made comments during a television appearance that suggested knowledge of illegal actions, and later followed up with a letter addressed to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on a separate matter.

Baba-Ahmed warns El-Rufai

Baba-Ahmed questioned the wisdom behind such moves, saying that if he were advising El-Rufai, he would have urged him to show restraint and focus on clearing his name on the most pressing allegations first.

He also said El-Rufai’s position as a prominent figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) means he would be more useful to the party if he were free from controversies that could distract from political strategy ahead of 2027.

Former Shettima aide Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has criticised Nasir El-Rufai’s recent actions, urging restraint and warning that the political climate is unforgiving. AGG Multimedia

The former adviser warned that by pushing into multiple confrontations at once, El-Rufai may be creating more fronts for himself, rather than reducing the weight of the accusations.

Baba-Ahmed’s comments come amid continued public debate over the former governor’s recent political activities and his claims about events involving security agencies.

