FCT, Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, and moral renewal as the holy month of Ramadan begins.

Specifically, the president asked Nigerians to forgive his wrongdoings.

As the holy month of Ramadan starts, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu calls on Nigerians to embrace unity, peace, and moral values.

A video cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 18, the President made the appeal while delivering a sermon at the Ramadan Tafsir held at the State House Mosque in Abuja.

Tinubu calls for unity and forgiveness

Speaking to worshippers, Tinubu reflected on the spiritual significance of Ramadan, highlighting the importance of love, compassion, and ethical conduct, Vanguard reported.

He called on citizens to forgive one another and to strengthen bonds of goodwill across communities.

“As we start the Ramadan, we understand the teachings that it brings to us all. But I must reiterate the principle: it is to help us get closer to God, to do goodness to people, to share love, have faith, and to forgive sin. And if I have sinned, forgive me as Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu stresses on moral rejuvenation

The President encouraged Nigerians to use the holy month as a period for reflection, spiritual growth, and societal harmony.

He stressed that forgiveness, both at a personal and national level, is key to fostering a peaceful and united nation.

“This is a time to embrace goodness, to show mercy, and to cultivate understanding among all people. It is an opportunity for moral rejuvenation for ourselves and our nation,” Tinubu added.

The President concluded by urging Nigerians to not only practice forgiveness but also to translate the teachings of Ramadan into positive actions in their daily lives. He reiterated that unity, patience, and empathy remain essential for national progress.

Tinubu sends special Ramadan message

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerian Muslims and Christians to embrace peace and unity as Ramadan and Lent begin on the same day this year.

With the start of Ramadan, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu encourages Nigerians to uphold unity, promote peace, and focus on moral renewal.

In a personally signed message released on Wednesday, February 18, the president described the rare coincidence as a reminder that Nigerians of different faiths share common values and must continue to live as one people.

Tinubu noted that the simultaneous start of the two sacred seasons is unusual and should inspire citizens to strengthen national harmony and promote good neighbourliness.

“This year, Lent and Ramadan begin on the same day. This is not a common occurrence, and it reminds us that as a people of faith, we share a lot in common and are one people under God,” the president said.

