A Catholic priest advised Christians to confirm their medical fitness before observing Lenten fasting during the Ash Wednesday celebration in Abuja

Sebastian Sanni said fasting required both spiritual commitment and physical readiness to ensure a meaningful Lenten exercise

He urged worshippers to focus on repentance, reconciliation and charity, warning that fasting without love for others defeated its purpose

Christians have been urged to consider their health status before undertaking the Lenten fast, with a Catholic priest cautioning against observing the exercise without medical fitness.

The guidance was given in Abuja during activities marking Ash Wednesday, the day that marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten period in the Christian calendar.

Ash Wednesday message on Christian fasting

The advice came from Sebastian Sanni, the priest of Our Lady Queen of Peace, while addressing worshippers at the Ash Wednesday Eucharistic celebration. He said fasting required more than spiritual intention alone, Daily Trust reported.

According to him:

“The fasting does not only requires spiritual growth and repentance, it also requires one to be medically fit, in order to have smooth spiritual exercise.”

He explained that ignoring health limitations could defeat the purpose of the season and expose worshippers to unnecessary risks.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn period observed by Christians through prayer, fasting and repentance.

During the service, ashes were placed on the foreheads of worshippers as a reminder of humility, renewal and the call to conversion.

Pastor advises submission during Lent fasting

Father Sanni described Lent as a time of deep reflection and self-examination. He said the season was meant to draw believers closer to God through sincere repentance and acts that reflect Christian values.

“Lent is a season of fasting, prayers, aims giving, deep reflection and total submission to God, where Christians receive ashes on their forehead as a symbol of repentance, humility, reconciliation and transformation.”

He added that the period was an invitation to return to God with a genuine change of heart.

“As Christians, the Lenten season is an invitation for us to return to the Lord and seek repentance of heart, which is the best we can do for our life.”

The priest also warned against hypocrisy during fasting:

“If your are fasting and you keep malice with your brothers and sisters, your fasting cannot be answered.”

He encouraged believers to seek peace with others and extend help to those in need, saying charity remained one of the strongest expressions of faith during Lent.

