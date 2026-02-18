Awhum community in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu state, recorded the death of 18 passengers after an ancestral tree collapsed on a commercial bus

Community resident, Charly Okeke, said the sacred Ukwu Akpu Awhum tree had shed branches in the past without causing fatalities

Local leaders in Awhum community, called for caution and protection of ancestral sites following allegations of desecration

Awhum, Enugu state - A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday evening. February 17, in Awhum community, Enugu state, after a large ancestral tree collapsed onto a fully loaded commercial bus, killing all 18 occupants on board.

The incident occurred in Awhum, located in Udi Local Government Area, during a heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds.

Enugu State is thrown into mourning as a mysterious ancestral tree suddenly kills 18 people and causes serious havoc. Photo credit: @smart_kings12

Source: Twitter

The bus, an 18-seater, was reportedly travelling from Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area to Enugu metropolis when the tree fell.

Enugu: Sacred tree had history of fallen branches

The fallen tree, locally known as Ukwu Akpu Awhum, is regarded by residents as an ancestral landmark with cultural significance in the community.

A resident, Charly Okeke, described the incident as shocking, noting that although parts of the tree had broken off in the past, it had never resulted in casualties.

“Branches of the tree had snapped before, but no one had ever been harmed. This incident has left everyone in shock,” he said.

Allegations of desecration raise concern

Okeke suggested that recent activities around the tree may have weakened it, pointing to alleged acts of desecration by some youths in the area.

Tragedy strikes Enugu State as a giant ancestral tree suddenly collapses, killing 18 people and wreaking havoc. Photo credit: @smart_kings12

Source: Twitter

“Some people started tying red and white cloths around the trunk, seeking spiritual powers. I suspect this may have caused the tragedy,” he added.

The claims have sparked concern among residents, with renewed calls for respect and caution around sacred and ancestral sites.

Enugu community thrown into mourning

Families of the victims have been plunged into deep grief as the Awhum community struggles to come to terms with the scale of the loss. Residents described the mood in the area as sombre, with calls for prayers and support for the bereaved families.

Community leaders have urged authorities and residents alike to take preventive measures, particularly around old trees and culturally significant sites, as the rainy season intensifies across the region.

See the photos here:

Ogun: 7 die in fatal accident at Ota tollgate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than seven people died, while several others were injured in an accident involving a truck at the Ilo-Awela axis of the Toll Gate area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Highway on Tuesday, February 17.

The accident, which involved a truck, tricycle and several individuals, occurred at about 9.55 a.m. Eyewitnesses stated that a truck coming from Ilo-Awela toward the toll gate lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a tricycle, other vehicles, and pedestrians on the road.

Reacting to the deadly accident via a statement signed by Kayode Akinmade, his special adviser on media and strategy, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, bemoaned the recurring tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng