Nigerians are increasingly pursuing opportunities in the Schengen area through various visa applications despite challenges

Ten Schengen countries are identified as having accessible visa processes for genuine applicants

Germany, France, and Sweden are among the top choices for Nigerian students and skilled workers in Europe

Recently, many Nigerians have explored the opportunities in the Schengen area through various visa applications. These are done through higher education, career growth, or the experience of living in a new environment. However, one major challenge for many of the prospective migrants is the visa application process.

These vary from unclear procedures, extensive documentation requirements and concerns about rejections discourage applicants. Despite these challenges, many Schengen countries have an accessible and transparent visa system, which you can apply for as a Nigerian, as long as you meet the requirements and submit a well-prepared application.

Meanwhile, 10 Schengen countries where getting their visas have been considered easy, particularly when the applicants showed that their intentions are genuine and submitted complete documentation, according to The Nation. Below are the Schengen countries:

Germany

This is one of the Schengen countries that operates a structured visa system, with relatively low rejection rates as long as the applications are well-documented, particularly for skilled workers and students.

Work visa, job seeker visa and student visa are the popular visa types. Also, many public universities charge little or no tuition, making the country more attractive for international students.

France

The European country is easier for Nigerian immigrants because it maintains strong academic ties with Nigeria and offers competitive scholarships. One of such scholarships is the Eiffel Excellence Programme.

The popular visa types included long-stay, short-stay and student visa. One advantage is that Nigerian students can work part-time while studying.

Norway

Norway provide efficient and straightforward visa process. However, tuition policies have evolved over time, and the country has become accessible to genuine international students.

It offers a work visa and a study permit. Also, there are high approval rates for genuine applicants

Finland

This is a European country where international students are welcomed, especially those who want to study engineering and technology.

The popular visa type that Finland offers study permit and a residence permit for work. Applicants from high-demand fields are favoured under the immigration policies.

Sweden

This is one of the countries with a transparent visa system and has several English-taught programs that are beneficial to international students.

It offers a student visa and a residence permit to work. It provides opportunities for graduates to remain in the country and search for a job.

Poland

This is a country that provides affordable education, and visa processing was relatively smooth, compared to many European countries.

It offers student and work visas, and there is a growing Nigerian community that is increasing among Polish visa officers.

Lithuania

Lithuania is becoming one of the study destinations with fast visa processing and a low cost of living.

It offers business and study visas with visa-friendly procedures for international students.

Hungary

The country has a scholarship scheme called Stipendium Hungaricum, which provides full funding opportunities for international students from Nigeria.

Applications with scholarship backing often have the chances of getting approval. The country provides study and tourist visas.

Estonia

This is a country with a tech-driven ecosystem. It welcomes students and digital professionals from across the world.

The popular visa types included student and digital nomad visas. It has less congested immigration systems, which aid faster application processing.

Czech Republic

The country provides quality education with tuition fees that are relatively low. Its approval rate is favourable for genuine students.

The country offers business and study visas. There are many English-taught programmes in their institutions, and students are allowed to do part-time jobs.

