Nigeria Commits Ships, Helicopters for Gulf of Guinea Task Force
- Nigeria committed to hosting the headquarters of the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea and pledged to provide offices, ships, helicopters and personnel support
- Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the commitment while representing President Bola Tinubu at the 39th Assembly of the African Union
- Nigeria also backed reforms to Africa’s peace and governance structures, including the African Standby Force and continental judicial institutions
Nigeria has committed to hosting and equipping the headquarters of the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea, pledging to supply critical infrastructure and operational assets needed to strengthen regional maritime security.
The commitment was announced at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, where Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu.
Nigeria, as host nation, said the arrangement would support coordinated efforts against piracy, trafficking and other transnational crimes in the Gulf of Guinea.
Hosting the task force headquarters
Addressing African leaders, Shettima confirmed that Nigeria would provide physical and human resources required for the task force to function effectively.
He said:
“As host of this taskforce, Nigeria will provide infrastructure, including office buildings, ships, helicopters and temporary personnel to ensure that the Force remains effective in combating transnational organised crimes and enhancing maritime security across the region.”
Officials said the decision reflects Nigeria’s wider push for collective African solutions to shared security challenges, particularly in strategic maritime corridors vital to trade and energy supply.
Nigeria also used the forum to back reforms and security mechanisms within the continent’s peace architecture.
Progress recorded on the African Standby Force was welcomed, with a call for faster implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the AU Commission and Regional Economic Communities.
The vice president further expressed support for deeper review processes aimed at activating the African Court of Justice. He also urged stronger advocacy for the ratification of the protocol establishing the African Parliament.
Nigeria wins key financial, security positions at AU
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria recorded notable diplomatic gains at the 39th Executive Council session of the African Union, securing decisions that strengthen its influence in continental finance, peace and democratic governance.
The meeting, held under the AU framework, ended with an agreement granting Nigeria a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank.
According to a press release by the ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision places the country at the core of Africa’s evolving monetary structure and expands its institutional footprint within the union.
AU reacts after Trump threatens to invade Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Union Commission (AUC) had reaffirmed its strong support for Nigeria’s sovereignty, religious freedom, and constitutional governance following recent remarks by US president Donald Trump suggesting possible military action against terrorist groups in the country.
In a press release issued on November 6 via its official X account, the AUC stressed the importance of diplomacy and constructive engagement, warning against external threats that could destabilise regional peace.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng