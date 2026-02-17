Nigeria committed to hosting the headquarters of the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea and pledged to provide offices, ships, helicopters and personnel support

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the commitment while representing President Bola Tinubu at the 39th Assembly of the African Union

Nigeria also backed reforms to Africa’s peace and governance structures, including the African Standby Force and continental judicial institutions

Nigeria has committed to hosting and equipping the headquarters of the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea, pledging to supply critical infrastructure and operational assets needed to strengthen regional maritime security.

The commitment was announced at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, where Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria pledges offices, ships and helicopters to host the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Task Force HQ. Photo: Omojuwa.com

Source: Original

Nigeria, as host nation, said the arrangement would support coordinated efforts against piracy, trafficking and other transnational crimes in the Gulf of Guinea.

Hosting the task force headquarters

Addressing African leaders, Shettima confirmed that Nigeria would provide physical and human resources required for the task force to function effectively.

He said:

“As host of this taskforce, Nigeria will provide infrastructure, including office buildings, ships, helicopters and temporary personnel to ensure that the Force remains effective in combating transnational organised crimes and enhancing maritime security across the region.”

Officials said the decision reflects Nigeria’s wider push for collective African solutions to shared security challenges, particularly in strategic maritime corridors vital to trade and energy supply.

Nigeria also used the forum to back reforms and security mechanisms within the continent’s peace architecture.

Progress recorded on the African Standby Force was welcomed, with a call for faster implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the AU Commission and Regional Economic Communities.

Vice President Kashim Shettima addresses African leaders at the AU summit. Photo: FB/KashimShettima

Source: Twitter

The vice president further expressed support for deeper review processes aimed at activating the African Court of Justice. He also urged stronger advocacy for the ratification of the protocol establishing the African Parliament.

Nigeria wins key financial, security positions at AU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria recorded notable diplomatic gains at the 39th Executive Council session of the African Union, securing decisions that strengthen its influence in continental finance, peace and democratic governance.

The meeting, held under the AU framework, ended with an agreement granting Nigeria a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank.

According to a press release by the ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision places the country at the core of Africa’s evolving monetary structure and expands its institutional footprint within the union.

AU reacts after Trump threatens to invade Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Union Commission (AUC) had reaffirmed its strong support for Nigeria’s sovereignty, religious freedom, and constitutional governance following recent remarks by US president Donald Trump suggesting possible military action against terrorist groups in the country.

In a press release issued on November 6 via its official X account, the AUC stressed the importance of diplomacy and constructive engagement, warning against external threats that could destabilise regional peace.

