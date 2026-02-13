Nigeria has secured a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank at the 39th Executive Council session of the African Union

The country also gained representation on the Technical Convergence Committee of the African Monetary Institute

ECOWAS-backed candidates were elected into the AU Peace and Security Council, reflecting coordinated regional diplomacy led by Nigeria

Nigeria recorded notable diplomatic gains at the 39th Executive Council session of the African Union, securing decisions that strengthen its influence in continental finance, peace and democratic governance.

The meeting, held under the AU framework, ended with an agreement granting Nigeria a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank.

Nigeria secures a permanent seat on the African Central Bank board at the AU summit. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision places the country at the core of Africa’s evolving monetary structure and expands its institutional footprint within the union.

Nigeria secures permanent African central bank seat

Beyond the central bank board position, Nigeria also gained representation on the Board of the African Monetary Institute through its Technical Convergence Committee.

The institute is widely regarded as the foundation for the eventual establishment of the African Central Bank, making the appointment a strategic milestone.

Officials described the outcome as recognition of Nigeria’s economic weight, technical expertise and long-standing role in driving monetary cooperation across Africa.

The move is expected to enhance Nigeria’s participation in shaping policies related to financial stability, convergence criteria and future continental currency arrangements.

Progress was also recorded in the area of peace and security. Candidates jointly endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States were successfully elected into the Peace and Security Council.

The result reflected coordinated regional diplomacy and a shared West African position during the elections.

Nigeria gains representation on the Technical Convergence Committee of the African Monetary Institute. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

AU summit delivers strategic wins Nigeria

Nigeria further projected its leadership credentials by convening a ministerial-level panel on regional partnerships for democracy.

The forum brought together ministers, senior officials and delegates from across Africa and beyond. Discussions focused on strengthening democratic institutions, promoting inclusive governance and improving cooperation among regional bodies.

The session provided a platform for cross-regional exchange on sustaining democratic values amid political and security challenges facing the continent. Participation extended beyond West Africa, underscoring the broader relevance of the themes discussed.

In the statement released by Yusuf Tuggar, the federal government reaffirmed its commitment to the objectives of the African Union.

The government said it would continue to work closely with member states and regional organisations to advance economic integration, institutional development and collective security.

The outcomes of the AU meeting reinforced Nigeria’s position as a key actor in Africa’s political and economic landscape, with implications that are expected to shape continental policy conversations in the coming years

AU reacts after Trump threatens to invade Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Union Commission (AUC) had reaffirmed its strong support for Nigeria’s sovereignty, religious freedom, and constitutional governance following recent remarks by US president Donald Trump suggesting possible military action against terrorist groups in the country.

In a press release issued on November 6 via its official X account, the AUC stressed the importance of diplomacy and constructive engagement, warning against external threats that could destabilise regional peace.

Source: Legit.ng