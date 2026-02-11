NiMet forecasts early rainfall in 15 Nigerian states, including Kano and Rivers

Minister Keyamo advises farmers against premature planting amid extreme weather warnings

The 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction indicates varied rainfall patterns across Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted early rainfalls across no fewer than 15 states across the country.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said in Kano, Niger, Rivers, and twelve other states will experience early rainfall.

Kayema warned farmers not to rush into planting seeds as the rainy season has yet to begin.

He said the actual rainy season is yet to begin, stressing that extreme weather is expected within March and May this year.

The minister, however, admitted there has been early rain in Lagos, Rivers, and Bayelsa states, and other parts of the country.

As reported by Daily Trust, Keyamo made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, during the unveiling of the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by NiMet.

The SCP predicts significant rains across the southern parts and early onset, cessations, and extreme weather conditions in 2026.

According to SCP, normal annual rainfall amount is expected in most parts of Nigeria compared to the long-term average.

Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Enugu, Cross River, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom States, and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to experience above-normal rainfall.

NiMet said Katsina, Zamfara, Kwara, Oyo, and Ogun States are expected to experience below-normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Little Dry Season (LDS), also known as ‘August Break,’ is predicted to begin by late July and would be severe and prolonged over Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, and parts of Oyo States.

The number of days with little or no rainfall will range between 28 and 40 days. A moderate LDS effect is expected over Ondo, parts of Kwara, and Edo States.

