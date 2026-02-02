The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecast a mix of sunshine, hazy skies, and thunderstorms across Nigeria from Tuesday to Thursday

Northern states were expected to remain largely sunny, while central and southern regions faced prospects of clouds, rains, and isolated thunderstorms

NiMet advised residents, motorists, and airline operators to take precautions, stressing the presence of dust particles and urging regular weather updates

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) reported that the northern region would experience sunny conditions from Tuesday through Thursday.

In its weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja, the agency stated that the atmosphere would remain largely clear, with only a few patches of clouds expected.

NiMet predicts sunshine and thunderstorms across Nigeria this week. Photo credit: Analogu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

NiMet predicted that the central region would see a hazy atmosphere with scattered clouds. On Tuesday, isolated thunderstorms were forecast over parts of southern Kwara, PUNCH reported.

By Wednesday, the outlook suggested similar hazy conditions, with thunderstorms and light rains likely in southern Kogi, southern Benue, and Kwara.

Southern region weather predictions

The agency highlighted that the southern region would experience sunny skies with intermittent clouds. On Tuesday, thunderstorms accompanied by light rains were expected in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers States during the afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday, NiMet forecast thunderstorms and light rains across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers States.

By Thursday, Bayelsa and Cross River States were expected to record isolated thunderstorms with light rains in the afternoon and evening.

Advisory on dust and safety precautions

NiMet cautioned that dust particles were in suspension and advised the public to take necessary precautions. “People with asthma or other respiratory conditions should be cautious of the current weather,” the agency stated.

The agency further advised motorists to drive carefully during rainfall and urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective planning.

NiMet encouraged residents to stay updated with regular weather information.

“Residents are encouraged to stay informed through regular weather updates on our website, www.nimet.gov.ng,” the statement concluded.

Southern states record thunderstorms and light rains in the afternoon. Photo credit: Analogu/Getty

Source: UGC

What is NIMET?

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is a Federal Government agency mandated to provide accurate weather and climate information across Nigeria.

It was established through the NiMet Act of May 21, 2003, and later updated with the NiMet Establishment Act of 2022, which gave it authority to license meteorological stations and regulate all related activities.

NiMet plays a vital role in advising the government on meteorology, implementing policies, and delivering forecasts essential for aviation, maritime operations, agriculture, disaster management, and socio-economic planning. Its services help safeguard lives, support national development, and ensure preparedness against climate-related risks.

NIMET predicts thunderstorms and rainfall in many states

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued its daily weather outlook for Tuesday, 23rd September 2025, forecasting widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across the country.

NiMet reported that the morning hours in parts of Kebbi, Taraba, and Adamawa States were likely to experience isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rains. Other northern areas were expected to remain predominantly cloudy.

By afternoon and evening, the agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall over several northern states, including Adamawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Southern Borno, and Yobe. These conditions could lead to temporary disruptions in outdoor activities, NiMet warned.

Source: Legit.ng