The Nigerian Army confirmed that it had released the shortlist of candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026 Selection Board

Officials stated that successful applicants were expected to report to the Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna State, on February 22, 2026

The Selection Board was scheduled to run from February 23 to March 8, 2026, with candidates required to arrive fully prepared with specified items

The Nigerian Army confirmed on February 9, 2026, that the list of successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026 Selection Board had been published.

The announcement was made through its official X account, stating that the names were available on the recruitment website, `https://recruitment.army.mil.ng`

Reporting date and venue

According to the statement, shortlisted candidates were instructed to report to the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State, at 9 am on February 22, 2026.

The Selection Board was scheduled to run from February 23 to March 8, 2026.

Required items for selection board

The Army outlined a detailed list of items that candidates must bring to the venue. These included:

• Writing materials

• Four copies of recent coloured passport photographs

• Four full-size coloured photographs in suit, with personal details written on the reverse side (surname, first name, other name, date of birth, service number for serving personnel, and current unit for serving personnel)

• Scratch cards for online confirmation of WAEC and/or NECO results

• Three plain white short sleeve vests

• Three pairs of blue shorts

• A pair of canvas shoes/trainers and three pairs of white socks

• Bucket and toiletries

• Set of cutleries including plate and drinking cups

• Beddings such as blankets, bedspreads, mosquito net and pillow cases

Army’s statement

The Nigerian Army wrote:

“Announcement: SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR NIGERIAN ARMY DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION COURSE 29/2026 SELECTION BOARD FROM 23 FEBRUARY - 8 MARCH 2026.”

Nigeria army recruitment

The Nigerian Army recruitment process is designed to select qualified individuals for service through a structured and transparent system.

Interested applicants are often required to apply online via the official recruitment portal, where eligibility criteria such as age, education, and physical fitness were clearly outlined.

Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to attend selection boards, which involved documentation checks, physical assessments, and interviews. Successful candidates progressed to training schools where they undergo military and leadership instruction.

