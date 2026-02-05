The Nigerian Army’s 82 Division has reassured traders in Onitsha Main Market and across the South-east of their safety as businesses reopen

Security forces said they remain fully deployed and on alert, with operations targeting criminal groups linked to IPOB and ESN

Army officials praised traders for defying intimidation, describing their decision to resume commerce as a bold stand for peace and progress

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in Enugu, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, said that traders and law-abiding citizens would be protected with every necessary measure.

He explained that security forces remained fully deployed and on alert, while intelligence-led operations were ongoing to dismantle the remnants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Traders commended for reopening Onitsha Main Market

According to Premium Times, Ayeni commended traders in Onitsha Main Market for reopening their businesses after years of complying with IPOB’s sit-at-home directive.

“The Headquarters, 82 Division, wishes to commend the courageous and patriotic traders of Onitsha Main Market for their patriotic decision to reopen their businesses after years of succumbing to empty threats of enemies of the nation. This bold step represents a collective stand for peace, security, and economic progress in Anambra State and the South-East region,” he said.

He added that criminal elements had long instilled fear and undermined livelihoods, but the courage of traders had validated the progress made by security agencies.

“By rejecting intimidation and resuming business, they have demonstrated resilience and a firm commitment to peace and progress,” Ayeni stated.

Army warns criminal elements

The Army spokesperson warned criminal groups to renounce violence and embrace peace. He stressed that unrepentant criminals would face the full weight of the law.

“All criminal elements are hereby warned to lay down their arms, renounce violence, and embrace peace. Unrepentant criminals will face the full weight of the law and the decisive force of the security agencies, as no hiding place will shield them from justice,” Ayeni said.

He urged residents to continue their lawful activities without fear and to disregard false threats aimed at destabilising communities. He also encouraged the public to provide credible information on security threats to enable prompt action.

Army appreciates Anambra government’s support

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division and Commander Joint Task-Force South-East OPERATION UDO KA, Major-General Oluremi Fadairo, expressed appreciation for the political will of the Anambra State Government.

Fadairo said the government’s collaboration with security agencies had been instrumental in restoring normalcy.

“The government collaboration with security agencies has strengthened confidence and provided the enabling environment for commerce to thrive,” he noted.

Governor Charles Soludo had ordered the closure of Onitsha Main Market about a week earlier after observing that shops were shut in compliance with IPOB’s sit-at-home directive. The market reopened on Monday after traders defied the illegal order and resumed business.

