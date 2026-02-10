The federal government has begun implementing key welfare provisions of its renegotiated agreement with ASUU, including improved allowances

A 40 percent increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance for ASUU members took effect from January 1, 2026

The Consolidated Tools Allowance was fully circularised, included in the 2026 budget, and mandated for strict compliance across federal universities

The federal government has begun implementing key welfare provisions contained in its renegotiated agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, marking a renewed effort to improve staff conditions and promote stability across public universities.

The federal ministry of education announced in a post on its official page on social media that the measures were already taking effect and described them as part of a broader commitment to honour agreements with academic unions and prevent disruptions to the university calendar.

The move follows months of discussions between government representatives and ASUU over outstanding welfare issues.

ASUU's new allowances take effect nationwide

Central to the implementation is a 40 percent increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance for ASUU members.

According to the ministry, the increment took effect from 1 January 2026. Federal universities have been formally directed to apply the approved increase across their payroll systems to ensure uniform compliance nationwide.

The ministry of education said the directive was intended to avoid discrepancies in implementation between institutions. University managements have been instructed to fully reflect the new allowance structure without delays or partial application.

The government also confirmed full compliance with the Consolidated Tools Allowance for academic staff. The ministry stated that the allowance had already been circularised by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and incorporated into the 2026 national budget.

Education officials said the inclusion of the allowance in the budget framework was meant to remove ambiguity around funding and ensure timely disbursement. The allowance covers tools and resources required for teaching and research activities within the university system.

FG focus on industrial harmony

Beyond the immediate welfare adjustments, the Federal Government said it remained focused on sustaining industrial harmony within the tertiary education sector. The Ministry of Education described the implementation as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen teaching, research and learning in Nigerian universities.

Officials noted that consistent engagement with academic unions was necessary to maintain stability and improve institutional performance. They added that fulfilling negotiated agreements was essential to rebuilding trust between the government and university staff.

The ministry reiterated its position that improved staff welfare would contribute to better learning outcomes and a more stable academic environment. It also maintained that further reforms in the education sector would continue to be guided by dialogue, budgetary discipline and adherence to agreed frameworks.

