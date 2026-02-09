Borno police constable Alhaji Muhammad returned ₦2.6m mistakenly transferred to his account

Constable reported the unexpected credit to his bank and authorised a reversal

Borno police commissioner Naziru Abdulmajeed commended the officer for discipline and integrity

Borno state - A police constable serving in Borno State, Alhaji Muhammad, has returned ₦2.6 million that was mistakenly transferred into his bank account, saying his decision was motivated by a desire to challenge negative perceptions about the Nigeria Police Force.

The act of honesty came to public attention after a Facebook user, Bello Jafar, praised the officer for what he described as an uncommon display of integrity.

Borno Police Constable Returns ₦2.6m Sent in Error

The post, shared on Friday, February 7, and later reported by PUNCH Online, drew widespread commendation.

“I would like to formally express my appreciation for Mohammad Alhaji Muhammad, a loyal customer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and a police officer of exceptional integrity,” Jafar wrote.

Mistaken transfer promptly reported

According to the Borno State Police Command, the constable received the credit alert on Thursday but immediately realised that he was not expecting any such payment.

Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, said Muhammad wasted no time in reporting the matter to his bank.

“When he received the alert on his phone last Thursday, he said he knew he was not expecting any particular money.

“The next day, Friday, first thing in the morning, he took permission and went to his bank to complain that a certain amount of money was sent to him which he was not expecting. He requested that the bank do justice regarding the money," Daso said.

Bank traces source and reverses funds

Daso explained that the bank later traced the transaction to a UBA branch in Sokoto and contacted the branch manager to verify the source of the transfer.

Following this, Muhammad was issued a consent form authorising the reversal of the ₦2.6 million to the rightful owner, a Moniepoint customer.

Commissioner commends discipline and integrity

The spokesperson further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Naziru Abdulmajeed, invited the constable for a meeting on Monday, during which Muhammad explained the steps he took to ensure the money was returned.

Speaking on what motivated the officer’s action, Daso said, “When asked in the meeting with the CP, he said he is a policeman, and he knows the type of negative notion a lot of people have about the police.

“That is why he refused to claim the money because discipline is part of what they were taught in police colleges.”

The incident has since attracted praise from members of the public, with many describing it as a positive example of professionalism and integrity within the Nigeria Police Force.

