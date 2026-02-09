Nigeria’s police force faced a deadly year as armed groups, terrorists and mobs repeatedly targeted stations and checkpoints across the country

Reports showed that at least 45 officers were killed in attacks spanning Borno, Kwara, Enugu, Kano, Zamfara and other states

Security experts said the incidents exposed weak operational capacity and emboldened criminal networks nationwide

Nigeria’s internal security crisis intensified over the past year as repeated attacks on police stations, checkpoints and patrol teams claimed dozens of lives.

Reports from Dailytrust indicated that no fewer than 45 officers of the Nigeria Police Force were killed in incidents across several states, exposing growing vulnerabilities in police formations.

Nigeria’s police face rising attacks as terrorists and bandits target stations and checkpoints nationwide. Photo credit: PoliceNG/x

Source: Facebook

Security experts alleged that the killings, ranging from Boko Haram assaults in the North East to mob violence and bandit ambushes in the North Central, South East and South West, highlighted weak operational capacity and the increasing boldness of armed groups.

Boko haram and bandit violence

On January 8, 2025, Boko Haram fighters attacked the Divisional Police Station at Gajiram in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State, killing two policemen. Later that year, on July 2025, armed bandits stormed a Police Mobile Force station and joint security post in Gwarin Ganuwa village, Zamfara State. Despite resistance, Inspector Abubakar Mohammed was killed, alongside several members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

In Kwara State, on June 4, 2025, gunmen attacked a mining site at Oreke-Okeigbo, killing Assistant Superintendent of Police Haruna Watsai and Inspector Tukur Ogah. On August 8, 2025, bandits struck at Babanla community, leaving five people dead, including Inspector Adejumo Wasiu.

Mob violence and targeted killings

Mob actions also contributed to the crisis. In February 2025, irate youths set ablaze the Ifon Police Station in Ondo State. On May 25, 2025, the Divisional Police Officer of Rano Police Division in Kano State was killed by a mob after the death of a man in custody. In September 2025, another mob attacked the Garko Divisional Police Headquarters in Kano, vandalising the station and injuring three officers.

Constable Akpa Emmanuel was killed on March 24, 2025, when gunmen attacked the Awgu Divisional Police Headquarters in Enugu State. In October 2025, gunmen stormed the Zonkwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Kaduna State, killing two officers and freeing detainees before being repelled.

Checkpoint ambushes across states

Police checkpoints became frequent targets. On September 10, 2025, three officers were killed at a checkpoint on Egbe-Okoloke Road in Kogi State. Days later, on September 21, two officers were killed at Ilafin Road in Isanlu LGA, while on September 22, a sergeant was shot dead at Tella town in Taraba State. On October 17, 2025, bandits attacked a checkpoint at Gidan Giye village in Zamfara, killing five officers and members of the community protection guards.

In Kebbi State, two officers were killed on September 10, 2025, when suspected Lakurawa terrorists attacked a patrol team at Natsini Corner in Augie Local Government Area. The attackers reportedly pursued the officers into the bush before killing them.

Escalation into 2026

The violence continued into 2026. On February 1, terrorists attacked the divisional police station in Agwara town, Niger State, kidnapping six people and burning the station. The Niger State Police Command confirmed that dynamite was used in the assault.

Security analysts said the incidents underscored the fragility of Nigeria’s policing system. They argued that the killings revealed “weak operational capacity” and emboldened criminal groups. The attacks, spanning Borno, Kwara, Enugu, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Plateau, Kogi, Taraba, Benue and other states, painted a grim picture of the challenges facing law enforcement.

Police checkpoints in Nigeria remain under siege as gunmen and mobs launch deadly ambushes. Photo credit: PoliceNG/x

Source: Twitter

Soldiers stab policeman for enforcing traffic rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a tragic incident that reflects the volatile relationship between law enforcement and military personnel in Lagos, soldiers from the Ojo Cantonment Barracks have reportedly killed a policeman, Saka Ganiyu, after he stopped a colleague driving against traffic.

The incident occurred around Volks Bus Stop, along the Ojo Iyana Iba Road area of the state. According to PUNCH Online, the soldier, who was not in uniform and driving an unregistered T4 Volkswagen commercial bus, was halted by policemen on duty.

Source: Legit.ng