Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, has said the praise of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by former US President Donald Trump demonstrates that under President Bola Tinubu, there is no religious disharmony in the country.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on Friday, February 6, after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Oshiomhole said the remarks by Trump were a source of national pride.

Trump describes First Lady as ‘very respected woman’

On Thursday, at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., President Trump publicly acknowledged Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing her as “a very respectable woman, a very responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria” before inviting her to stand for recognition, Channels Television reported.

Oshiomhole said,

“I came to greet Mr President. We wished him a happy new year and also, very importantly, we witnessed how the most powerful man, President Donald Trump of the United States of America, acknowledged not just the First Lady, but described her as a very respectable and responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria, and invited her to stand up for recognition.”

National pride and lessons for Nigeria

The former APC National Chairman noted the applause Trump’s comments drew and emphasised the message of unity it sends.

He added,

“To the credit of Mr. President, Trump understands that the Nigerian President is a Muslim, but he now celebrates the fact that he has a Christian wife, who is also a Pastor of the largest church in Nigeria. So, there can be no tension between the Qur’an and the Bible. That, to me, is a message to all Nigerians: we should just work together as a people for the common good.”

As reported by Vanguard, Oshiomhole further urged Nigerians to approach challenges collectively, saying,

“If there are challenges, we fix them together, and if there are benefits, we share them as a people. For me, that is the central message. We mustn’t run down our country. We have issues. Together we will fix them, and they are being fixed.”

Trump’s remarks highlighted Tinubu’s influence and stature as a religious and civic leader, drawing attention to her role as a pastor in one of Nigeria’s largest churches and signalling international respect for Nigerian leadership, irrespective of faith differences.

