President Donald Trump deleted a Truth Social post showing Barack and Michelle Obama as primates after widespread condemnation from Republicans, Democrats, and civil rights leaders.

The White House said a staffer mistakenly posted the video, calling it an “internet meme,” while senior aides initially dismissed criticism as “fake outrage.”

The post sparked strong reactions, including from Senate Republican Tim Scott, Senator Roger Wicker, the NAACP, and Rev. Bernice King, highlighting its racial insensitivity during Black History Month

Washington, DC - President Donald Trump removed a social media post showing former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as primates following widespread criticism from both Republican and Democratic leaders.

The post, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account on Thursday night, was deleted the next day after civil rights activists, veteran Republicans, and lawmakers condemned it as racist.

According to the White House, the video was posted by a staffer in error. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially dismissed public complaints as “fake outrage."

It describes the clip as an “internet meme” featuring Trump as “King of the Jungle” and portraying Democrats as animal characters, inspired by the 1994 Disney film The Lion King.

However, the frames showing the Obamas as primates sparked strong backlash.

The controversial clip, lasting 62 seconds, was among dozens of posts amplifying Trump’s unverified claims that the 2020 election was stolen, despite courts and a former Trump administration attorney general confirming no evidence of fraud that could have altered the outcome.

Nearly all of the video focused on allegations of election tampering in key battleground states, with the Obamas appearing briefly as digitally altered primates.

Responding to the incident, an Obama spokesperson said the former president would not comment, as reported by the AP.

Bipartisan condemnation

The post drew swift criticism across the political spectrum. Senate Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House” and expressed hope it was not genuine.

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi described it as “totally unacceptable” and urged Trump to apologise.

On his part, NAACP President Derrick Johnson condemned the video as “blatantly racist, disgusting, and utterly despicable,” arguing that Trump used the post to divert attention from economic issues and the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

As reported by the Canadian Press, Rev. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., also emphasised Black Americans’ contributions and dignity.

She said:

“We are beloved of God as postal workers and professors, as a former first lady and president. We are not apes.”

Leavitt defended the video, saying it originated from a meme and highlighted Trump as the “King of the Jungle.”

She reiterated that the post was “an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King,” and urged critics to “stop the fake outrage and report on something that actually matters to the American public.”

White House explanation

By Friday, the video was taken down, with responsibility placed on a subordinate staffer. Officials emphasised that it was not intended to demean the former president or first lady.

The incident comes during the first week of Black History Month and shortly after Trump issued a proclamation celebrating the achievements of Black Americans and their commitment to national principles of liberty, justice, and equality.

The episode highlights the continuing tension over Trump’s use of Truth Social, where AI-generated videos and politically charged memes are frequently posted.

Aides and staffers routinely dismiss critiques as humour, though this instance drew a rare bipartisan rebuke and widespread media attention.

