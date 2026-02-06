The North East Development Commission NEDC completed the rehabilitation of the tomb of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in Bauchi state

Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State for Regional Development led the NEDC board and management on an inspection tour of the upgraded complex

The project upgraded the museum library tomb reception block and public conveniences to preserve Nigeria’s first Prime Minister’s legacy

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has completed the rehabilitation of the tomb of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, unveiling significant upgrades to the historic site.

The tomb is located in Bauchi state.

The NEDC finalises rehabilitation of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s tomb in Bauchi state. Photo credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, on Thursday, February 5, led members of the NEDC Board and Management on an inspection tour of the facility, where newly released photographs showed visible improvements to the complex.

Tafawa Balewa: Key facilities upgraded

Speaking during the visit, Ahmadu said the rehabilitation covered critical sections of the site, including the museum, library, the tomb itself, the reception block, and newly improved public conveniences for both men and women.

“The intervention focused on restoring and upgrading key components of this historic facility to meet acceptable standards,” the minister said.

Preserving Tafawa Balewa’s legacy

Ahmadu explained that the project was designed to preserve the legacy of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa while ensuring that the site remains accessible and relevant to the public, Daily Trust reported.

“This is about honouring our history and safeguarding the memory of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister for present and future generations,” he said.

Boost for tourism and education

According to the minister, the rehabilitation is also expected to enhance tourism and educational activities in Bauchi state and the wider North-East region.

“The improved facilities will encourage educational visits, research, and tourism, while strengthening national pride and historical consciousness,” Ahmadu added.

NEDC reaffirms commitment to heritage projects

The NEDC said the project aligns with its broader mandate of regional development, which includes cultural preservation alongside infrastructure and social development.

The North East Development Commission carries out rehabilitation of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s tomb in Bauchi state. Photo credit: @NEDCOfficialNg

Source: Twitter

Officials at the site expressed optimism that the upgraded tomb complex would attract more visitors and serve as a fitting monument to one of Nigeria’s most respected founding leaders, The Cable reported.

