Ogun state police arrested Gafaru Rasaki for allegedly exhuming human remains and possessing four human heads

Investigations revealed the suspect unlawfully exhumed the remains from a cemetery in Sagamu

Police secured the exhibits and confirmed the suspect would be charged to court

The Ogun state Police Command has arrested a man identified as Gafaru Rasaki for allegedly exhuming human remains from a cemetery in Sagamu and being found in possession of four human heads.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

The Nigerian Police apprehend an Ogun State man in possession of four human heads. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Police arrest made after intelligence-led operation

According to the police, operatives of the Shakura Police Division in Sagamu apprehended the suspect on 21 January 2026 during a routine operation.

“On 21 January 2026, operatives of the Shakura Division arrested one Gafaru Rasaki in possession of four human heads,” Babaseyi said.

Investigation links suspect to cemetery exhumation

The police spokesperson disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly exhumed the remains unlawfully from a cemetery in the Sagamu area, The Cable reported.

“Upon interrogation and thorough investigation, it was revealed that the suspect unlawfully exhumed the human remains from a cemetery,” Babaseyi stated.

He described the act as a serious offence under the law.

“This amounts to a clear disregard for corpses and a serious violation of the law,” he added.

Exhibits recovered as police prepare prosecution

Babaseyi confirmed that the recovered exhibits had been secured by the police and that the suspect would be charged to court once investigations were concluded.

He noted that detectives were still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and whether other individuals were involved, Punch reported.

Police warn against desecration of human remains

Reaffirming the command’s stance, the Ogun State Police warned members of the public against engaging in acts involving the desecration of human remains.

The Nigerian Police take an Ogun State man into custody over possession of four human heads. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

“The Ogun State Police Command remains committed to protecting public safety and maintaining law and order. Anyone involved in such criminal acts will face the full weight of the law," Babaseyi said.

The police urged residents to report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency as investigations continue.

Ritual attempt: Man recounts harrowing experience

In another report, James Ubeh, a 27-year-old former shop owner from Anambra State, subjected himself to a terrifying Okite ritual that nearly cost him his life.

The ritual, which involved being buried alive in a shallow grave, left him traumatised and disillusioned, as the promised riches never materialised.

Ritual killings: Immigration nabs native doctor

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have apprehended Onyeka Obu, a native doctor accused of ritual kidnapping and killing in Enugu state, as he attempted to flee the country. Obu was arrested on Wednesday, May 28, at the Badagry-Seme Border Area of Lagos state.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest and subsequent handover to the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force via a post on his X handle on Friday, May 30.

Legit.ng previously reported that Onyeka Obu allegedly buried several victims, including a pregnant woman, in a pit in Umumba Ndiagu, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state, located in Nigeria’s south-east region. The gruesome incident reportedly occurred on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng