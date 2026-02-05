The Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a petition seeking the dissolution of the Incorporated Trustees of Live Seed Christian Church of God

The Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a petition seeking the dissolution of the Incorporated Trustees of Live Seed Christian Church of God.

Justice Akintayo Aluko delivered the judgment in Suit No: FHC/L/CP/1981/2022 on January 5, 2026, ruling that the petitioners failed to provide credible evidence to justify winding up the church, PUNCH reported.

Petitioners alleged mismanagement

The petition was filed by trustees Obiezughara Justin and Obiezughara Sophie, through their lawyer, Chioma Anumba. They brought the case against the Incorporated Trustees of Live Seed Christian Church of God, Ugboke Adanemem and Ugboke Abigail, listed as first to third respondents.

The petitioners asked the court to dissolve the church, citing alleged mismanagement, oppressive conduct by co-trustees, and refusal to hold statutory and general meetings.

They also urged the court to compel the respondents to disclose the financial state of the church and render a detailed account of its income and expenditure from March 20, 2022, to the date of judgment.

The claimants further stated that they had contributed personal funds to acquire land and construct the church building. They sought the refund of N4,607,350, which the first petitioner said he advanced for the purchase of church property on Ganiyu Adekunle Street, Pacific Estate, Akesan, Lagos.

Respondents denied allegations

In their counter-affidavit, the respondents, represented by counsel Dr Yemi Omodele, denied all allegations of mismanagement. They argued that statutory and general meetings were duly held and that funds used for land acquisition came from church donations, tithes, and offerings, not loans from the petitioners.

The respondents also accused the first petitioner of withholding vital church documents, including CAC registration papers, title deeds, minutes of meetings, receipts, account books, and attendance registers. They maintained that the petitioners had no constitutional authority to dissolve the church, describing the petition as frivolous, self-contradictory, and an abuse of court process.

Judge’s findings on church dissolution

After reviewing the evidence, Justice Aluko noted that the petitioners failed to establish any grounds for dissolution under Section 850(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. The section provides that a corporate body may only be dissolved if its objectives have been fulfilled, it exists for a specified period that has expired, it has become illegal, or it is just and equitable to dissolve it.

“All the allegations made by the petitioners were effectively denied and controverted by the respondents,” Justice Aluko held.

The judge relied on Exhibit C, a joint agreement executed by the first petitioner and the second respondent on June 15, 2013, which showed that funds for the church property were realised from tithes, offerings, and donations from members and friends of the church.

He added, “The petitioners failed to controvert the specific allegations that the petitioner kept away certain documents belonging to the first respondent, which include minutes of meetings of the first respondent.”

Petition dismissed with costs

Justice Aluko concluded that “The sole issue in this case is resolved in favour of the respondents,” describing the petition as “devoid of substance and lacks merit.” He further stated, “The petitioners have failed to place credible evidence before the Court to warrant dissolving the 1st respondent.”

The court dismissed the petition and awarded N500,000 as costs in favour of the respondents against the petitioners.

