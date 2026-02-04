The Federal High Court in Abuja rejected Sowore’s exhibit alleging Tinubu called Jonathan a “drunkard” and a “sinking fisherman”

The witness, Mr Cyril Nosike of the DSS, denied knowledge of the alleged statements and distanced himself from the document

Justice Umar adjourned the case to March 5 for further cross-examination of the witness

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, February 4, rejected an exhibit tendered by activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

The exhibit alleged that President Bola Tinubu called former President Goodluck Jonathan a “drunkard” and a “sinking fisherman” in 2011.

Sowore’s exhibit alleging Tinubu called Jonathan a “drunkard” and a “sinking fisherman” is rejected by the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo credit: @Sowore/Kola Sulaiman

Source: Getty Images

Trial Justice Mohammed Umar declined to admit the document into evidence, noting that the witness through whom Sowore sought to tender the exhibit, Cyril Nosike of the Department of State Services (DSS), distanced himself from it, Daily Trust reported.

“The witness has confirmed he is not aware that President Tinubu made such remarks against ex-President Jonathan,” Justice Umar said in court.

Prosecution challenges admissibility of documents

Counsel to the DSS, Mr Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, argued that the exhibit did not meet the threshold of admissibility under the Evidence Act, as the witness was not the maker of the document.

Nosike, identified as the first prosecution witness (PW-1), repeatedly denied knowledge of the alleged statements and declined to answer questions about Tinubu’s political actions in 2011.

He also denied awareness of other allegations involving former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“My Lord, he is asking for my opinion. I am not here to give an opinion,” the witness told the court when asked about corruption in Nigeria.

Defence attempts to cross-examine on corruption cases

Sowore’s lawyer, Mr Abubakar Marshal, attempted to link the witness to broader corruption cases, including the 2025 dismissal of 115 DSS officers and other high-profile investigations by the EFCC, Vanguard reported.

However, the witness denied knowledge of these matters, stating that his monitoring of cyberspace focuses only on national security issues.

Court adjourns for further cross-examination

Justice Umar adjourned the case until March 5 to allow Sowore’s counsel to continue cross-examining the witness.

Sowore’s evidence alleging Tinubu called Jonathan a “drunkard” and a “sinking fisherman” faces rejection in the Federal High Court in Abuja, Photo credit: Contribution.

Source: Twitter

Sowore is being tried for publishing defamatory content against President Tinubu on social media platforms. The federal government alleges that his posts, made on August 25, 2025, aimed to tarnish the president’s reputation and cause a breakdown of law and order.

He faces a two-count amended charge under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024. Sowore pleaded not guilty when re-arraigned on January 19.

The DSS had previously demanded that Sowore delete the posts and requested a ban on his accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Meta Platforms (Facebook), a request that was refused by both the defendant and the platforms.

Tinubu vs Sowore: Omokri finally breaks silence

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide, has reacted to the position made at the ongoing trial of the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, following the questions raised by the defence lawyer to challenge his clearance by the Department of State Service (DSS) in his earlier remarks against President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri, who was recently appointed as an ambassador-designate by President Tinubu, in a statement on Wednesday, January 28, in a statement, addressed Sowore's claim in court through his counsel, Abubakar Marshal, during the hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, January 27.

Source: Legit.ng