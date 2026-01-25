The UN Youth Volunteer programme is open to young people who want to support UN agencies in humanitarian work worldwide

Volunteers receive a living allowance, travel support if assigned away from home, training, and placements lasting between 6 and 24 months

Applications are made through the official UN Volunteers website and social media announcements, with selection based on several metrics

The UN Youth Volunteer programme is designed for young people aged 18 to 29 who are eager to support United Nations agencies in political, development, and humanitarian work around the world.

If you are interested in making a meaningful global impact, it is important to understand how the UN Youth Volunteer programme works and how to apply.

United Nations Opens Applications for Nigerians, Others to Become UN Youth Volunteers

Source: UGC

UN Youth Volunteers receive a basic living allowance to ensure safe and healthy living conditions during their assignment. For those serving outside their home country or region, travel expenses such as return airfare or land transportation are covered, along with other essential costs.

Volunteers also benefit from structured orientation sessions and training both before deployment and throughout their service.

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme promotes peace and sustainable development by engaging volunteers worldwide.

In partnership with governments, UN agencies, and other institutions, UNV places skilled and motivated individuals into development initiatives while advocating for the global importance of volunteerism.

The programme operates under the administration of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and reports to the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board.

Who are UN youth volunteers?

UN Youth Volunteers represent a distinct category within the UNV programme, established in response to the UN Secretary-General’s call to increase youth participation in volunteerism. This initiative recognises the power and potential of the world’s largest generation of people under 30.

These volunteers are assigned to UN agencies and partner organisations, where they contribute directly to field operations related to peace, development, and humanitarian assistance. UN Youth Volunteers are young individuals between 18 and 29 years old who are passionate about contributing to global development and peace efforts.

What do UN youth volunteers do?

UN Youth Volunteers support projects that promote peace and sustainable development, either in their own country or internationally.

Their work helps communities improve health, safety, and resilience while addressing current challenges and preparing for the future.

Assignments cover a wide range of sectors, including human rights, climate change adaptation, healthcare, disaster risk reduction, peacebuilding, and youth empowerment.

Volunteers may work within UN agencies or alongside partner organisations such as universities, governments, or civil society institutions.

In return, volunteers gain a life-changing experience that enhances their professional skills, deepens their understanding of international development, and allows them to contribute positively to the world.

UN youth volunteer assignment duration

The length of a UN Youth Volunteer assignment varies depending on the needs of the sponsoring organisation, which may include UN agencies, governments, partners, or academic institutions. Most assignments last between six and 24 months.

Some opportunities are shorter than six months and are classified as short-term assignments.

When sponsored by academic institutions, volunteers are known as UN Youth University Volunteers. These placements are typically shorter, lasting between three and six months.

Eligibility Requirements

The programme seeks motivated and capable young people aged 18 to 29. Applicants must remain under 29 for the entire duration of their service.

While educational qualifications and experience differ by assignment, extensive work experience is generally not required, and most roles do not expect more than two years of prior professional experience.

Is UN volunteer programme right for you?

UN Youth Volunteers are expected to uphold high standards of commitment and professionalism. You may be a strong candidate if you can answer “yes” to most of the following:

Are you dedicated to global peace and sustainable development?

Are you enthusiastic and self-motivated?

Can you adapt easily to new environments and cultures?

Are you able to commit between six and 24 months to a volunteer role?

Do you have an interest in, or experience with, volunteering or community service?

United Nations Opens Applications for Nigerians, Others to Become UN Youth Volunteers

Source: UGC

How to apply for UN volunteer programme

All international and national UN Volunteer opportunities are posted on the official UNV website under “Special Calls for Volunteers.” Youth-specific opportunities are also shared through social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

Since positions are competitive and fill quickly, it is recommended to check these platforms regularly. Each vacancy announcement provides detailed information about eligibility requirements and application procedures.

Source: Legit.ng