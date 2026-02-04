The federal government accused the Oyo State Government of complicity in the alleged vandalisation of NRC rail assets worth millions of naira in Ibadan

NRC alleged that the Ibadan South-West Local Government chairman supervised the destruction of rails, sleepers and other assets along a protected railway corridor

Managing Director Kayode Opeifa appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene as NRC vowed legal and security action to protect federal rail infrastructure

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has accused the Oyo state government of complicity in the alleged destruction of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) assets worth several millions of naira in Ibadan, Oyo state.

This the federal government vowed to take decisive security, administrative and legal action to protect federal railway infrastructure.

The allegation is contained in a statement issued on Monday, February 3, by the NRC following what it described as a coordinated attack on its fixed assets along the railway right-of-way in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area.

According to the Corporation, the incident occurred on Monday, February 2, at the Mile One–Ten axis, where rail infrastructure was reportedly vandalised and removed.

Oyo: Local government chairman allegedly led operation

The NRC alleged that the destruction was carried out under the supervision of the Chairman of Ibadan South-West Local Government, Hon. Kehinde Adeyemi Amanda.

“The Corporation received a worrisome report involving the destruction and removal of railway fixed assets worth several millions of naira along its statutorily protected right-of-way in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area,” the NRC said.

It further alleged that the council chairman led a group comprising suspected thugs, individuals dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms and operatives of Amotekun to vandalise NRC properties.

“The chairman reportedly claimed he was acting on the instructions of the state governor,” the statement added.

Oyo: Rails, sleepers and other assets destroyed

The NRC disclosed that several critical assets were affected during the incident, including rails, sleepers, signal poles, billboards and perimeter fencing, as well as properties belonging to NRC tenants along the corridor.

The Corporation emphasised that the affected corridor is a clearly defined and legally protected railway right-of-way under federal law.

“All the assets destroyed fall squarely within the railway corridor, which is statutorily protected from encroachment or unauthorised interference,” the NRC stated.

NRC police reportedly forced to withdraw

The Corporation also claimed that attempts by its Police Command to halt the operation were resisted, forcing officers to withdraw from the scene.

“The efforts of the NRC Police Command to repel the action were reportedly resisted, resulting in the withdrawal of officers to avoid further escalation,” it said.

NRC describes incident as grave violation

Reacting to the development, the NRC described the incident as a grave violation of federal authority and railway asset protection laws.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation views this incident as a serious violation of federal railway assets and a dangerous precedent capable of undermining national infrastructure protection,” the statement read.

It added that the Corporation was compiling comprehensive documentation of the incident and would pursue all necessary security, administrative and legal measures to prevent future encroachments nationwide.

NRC appeals to Oyo governor

The Managing Director of the NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, called on Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, to urgently intervene by restraining the local government chairman to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“The Managing Director appealed to the Oyo state Governor to call the Ibadan South-West Local Government chairman to order in order to avert further abuse of the fundamental rights of railway workers and the continued destruction of federal assets,” the statement said.

Opeifa also reaffirmed the Corporation’s commitment to upholding law and order despite what it described as provocation.

“The NRC remains committed to the continued maintenance of law and order in the face of provocation,” he said.

