Hundreds of mourners gathered in Zaria to attend the funeral rites of Islamic scholar Sheikh Khalifa Usman Idris , popularly known as Rigi - Rigi

Prominent clerics, community leaders and followers attended the burial prayers held at the late scholar’s Kusfa residence in Zaria City

Sheikh Rigi-Rigi was remembered for his humorous preaching style, deep Islamic scholarship and strong influence across grassroots and digital platforms

Zaria turned into a sea of grief on Monday, February 2, as hundreds of mourners gathered to bid farewell to a respected Islamic cleric, Sheikh Khalifa Usman Idris, widely known as Rigi-Rigi.

Worshippers, scholars and admirers converged on the ancient city from different parts of Kaduna State and beyond, drawn by the influence the late scholar wielded during his lifetime.

The cleric died on February 1, 2026, at the age of 57 after battling a prolonged illness.

His death marked the end of a teaching career that combined depth of knowledge with a style that resonated strongly with ordinary worshippers and young people.

Rigi-rigi's funeral draws scholars, community leaders

As reported by Daily Trust, a family member, Malama Abubakar Danyaro, confirmed that Sheikh Rigi-Rigi passed away on the night of Sunday, February 1, at a private hospital in Kaduna.

His funeral prayer took place on the evening of the subsequent day, Monday, February 2, at his residence in Kusfa, within Zaria City, and drew a large crowd that included prominent Islamic scholars, traditional figures and community leaders.

Security personnel and volunteers worked to manage the influx of mourners, many of whom described the cleric as a teacher whose lessons shaped their understanding of faith and daily conduct.

The atmosphere was solemn, marked by prayers and quiet reflection rather than speeches.

Sheikh Rigi-Rigi is survived by four wives, 37 children and several grandchildren. Family members received condolences from across northern Nigeria, reflecting the wide reach of his influence.

Kaduna scholar known for engaging sermons

The late cleric was especially known for a preaching style that blended humour with clear instruction.

Short video clips of his sermons circulated widely on social media, where they attracted large audiences and sustained engagement.

His ability to break down complex religious ideas into relatable lessons set him apart from many of his contemporaries.

He specialised in Furu’a and Usul, while also teaching other areas of Islamic learning. Followers often pointed to his lessons on the virtues of saints and the companions of Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass as central to his work.

Beyond mosques and study circles, Sheikh Rigi-Rigi built a strong presence on platforms such as TikTok, where he reached audiences outside traditional religious spaces.

Admirers affectionately referred to him as “Rigirigi,” “Rugum,” and “Attalili Attaghazuti,” names linked to his bold delivery and direct approach.

His lasting legacy includes the promotion of Islamic education, Da’awah, and community guidance, efforts many believe will continue through his students and family.

