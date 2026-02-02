The Muslim community has been mourning the death of Sheikh Usman Kusfah Rigi-rigi, a renowned Islamic scholar

His passing was seen as a major loss, with many remembering his lifelong dedication to teaching and guiding the Ummah

Prayers have been offered for Allah (SWT) to grant him mercy, forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Paradise

Sheikh Usman Kusfah Rigi-rigi, a respected Islamic scholar known for his deep knowledge and lifelong dedication to teaching, has passed away.

His death was described as a significant loss to the Muslim Ummah, with many highlighting his role in guiding generations of Muslims through his scholarship and spiritual leadership.

Sheikh Usman Kusfah Rigi-rigi inspires the Muslim Ummah with his lifelong dedication to Islamic scholarship. Photo credit: Sunna TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prayers for mercy and paradise

Following the announcement of his passing, Muslims offered prayers asking Allah (SWT) to grant him mercy, forgive his shortcomings, and admit him into the highest level of Paradise.

Community members also extended prayers to his family, students and followers, seeking patience and strength for them during this difficult time.

Legacy of guidance

The late scholar was remembered for his commitment to spreading Islamic knowledge and nurturing faith within the community. Many expressed hope that his legacy would continue to serve as a source of guidance for future generations.

“May Allah accept his deeds and make his legacy a source of guidance for generations to come. Ameen,” one prayer read.

Who is Sheikh Usman Kusfa?

The prominent Islamic scholar based in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria — a scholar of both Furu’a (jurisprudential branches) and Usul (fundamentals of religion), and a versatile teacher — Sheikh Usman Kusfa Zaria, widely known as Rigi-Rigi "H", has adopted a unique preaching style.

The Sheikh has been reported to always deliver sermons with wisdom and entertainment, a method that has now gained widespread attention. He previously did a Tafsir (exegesis) of Suratul-Hajj, using a style that has captured the attention of people globally.

To symbolize the meanings of the Qur’anic verses and the performance of Hajj, he was seen with the attire of pilgrims as seen in the sacred Haramain (holy sites of Makkah and Madinah).

Due to his dressing, some critics were reported to have said in the past: "Let’s see what attire he will wear when he gets to Suratul-Ankabut, Suratul-Jinn, Suratul-Isra’, and so on."

Islamic scholar Sheikh Usman Kusfah Rigi-rigi leaves a lasting legacy of guidance and faith. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Prominent popular Islamic scholar dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has expressed grief and deep sorrow over the demise of Professor Yusuf Lanre Badmas, a renowned Islamic scholar.

Professor Badmas, an Ilorin indigene in Kwara State, reportedly died on Friday, January 30. NTA reported that the Sultan mourned the respected cleric through a condolence statement from his media team and described the late professor as an academic titan whose demise would be deeply felt across the country, Kwara State and the Muslim Ummah.

The Sultan noted that though death is an inevitable call from the All-Mighty, the departure of the professor would remain a significant blow to Islamic scholarship and jurisprudence in Nigeria. He then prayed for the repose of the dead and asked Allah to forgive him his shortcomings and accept him into Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Source: Legit.ng