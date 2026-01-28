The EFCC has intensified its anti-graft drive by seeking stronger collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called for deeper collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

During a courtesy visit to the office of the Zonal Coordinator of the NCS, Zone A, Assistant Comptroller-General Mohammed Babandede, on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the acting Zonal Director of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the EFCC, Assistant Commander ACE I Adebayo Adeniyi, emphasised the importance of joint efforts.

Adeniyi described the NCS as a critical agency in tackling financial crimes and noted that sustained cooperation was essential to dismantling criminal networks undermining Nigeria’s economy.

He stated: “The EFCC places high value on strategic partnerships with sister agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service. Through intelligence sharing and joint operations, we can more effectively tackle economic and financial crimes and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests. We want you to continue supporting us in the best way you can via data analysis, information sharing and watch-listing of suspects.”

Customs commits to supporting EFCC’s mandate

In response, Babandede commended the EFCC for its relentless efforts to rid the country of economic and financial crimes. He reaffirmed the NCS’s commitment to working closely with the EFCC, stressing that collaboration was vital in curbing smuggling, revenue leakages, and other forms of economic sabotage

Babandede said: “The Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to working closely with the EFCC to curb smuggling, revenue leakages, and other forms of economic sabotage. Our collaboration is essential to achieving a safer and more prosperous Nigeria."

Strategic collaboration against economic crimes

The meeting highlighted the growing synergy between the EFCC and NCS, with both agencies agreeing that intelligence sharing, joint operations, and coordinated enforcement would strengthen Nigeria’s anti-graft war.

Observers noted that the partnership underscored the government’s broader strategy to protect national economic interests and ensure accountability across critical sectors.

