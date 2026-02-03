NAFDAC warned Nigerians against a fake press release that falsely announced an ongoing recruitment exercise

The agency clarified that no recruitment had been approved or announced and described the circulating document as entirely false

Nigerians were cautioned to avoid scams, ignore payment requests, and rely only on NAFDAC’s official channels for authentic information

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against a fake press release circulating online, which falsely claims that the agency has opened a recruitment exercise.

NAFDAC said the document, which has been widely shared on social media and messaging platforms, did not originate from the agency and should be completely disregarded.

“The attention of NAFDAC has been drawn to a fake press release circulating on social media, purporting that the agency has announced a recruitment exercise,” the agency stated.

NAFDAC: No ongoing recruitment exercise

NAFDAC clarified that although it periodically conducts recruitment to engage qualified Nigerians, no recruitment exercise has been announced at this time.

“The purported press release is entirely false. NAFDAC has not issued any notice or announcement inviting applications for employment,” the agency said.

It stressed that any claim suggesting otherwise is misleading and designed to deceive members of the public.

Public warned against scams and extortion

The agency cautioned Nigerians to be vigilant, noting that fraudulent recruitment notices are often circulated to extort unsuspecting job seekers.

“Members of the public are advised not to engage with or rely on such fraudulent recruitment information, which is often circulated with the intent of misleading and extorting applicants,” the statement added.

NAFDAC urged job seekers not to submit personal details, curriculum vitae or make payments in response to unverified recruitment adverts.

Official channels remain the only source

For the avoidance of doubt, NAFDAC said all authentic information from the agency is communicated only through its official website and recognised, verified communication channels.

“All genuine announcements from NAFDAC are published exclusively on official platforms. Any recruitment information outside these channels should be treated as fake,” the agency stated.

NAFDAC called on Nigerians to remain alert, ignore the circulating fake recruitment notice, and always verify information directly from its official sources before taking action.

Immigration issues public notice

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a public warning to Nigerians regarding fake recruitment websites claiming to conduct applications for the 2026 recruitment exercise.

The agency emphasised that only the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) is authorised to manage the ongoing recruitment process. Applicants are urged to seek information exclusively from the official CDCFIB recruitment portal: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

NIS warned that any other recruitment portal, link, or advertisement circulating outside the official process is unauthorised and should be ignored.

