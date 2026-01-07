The federal government has dismissed claims that Nigerian students in Morocco were abandoned and confirmed that all valid beneficiaries received payments up to 2024

Authorities clarified that no new bilateral scholarship awards were issued after October 2025 and warned that circulating documents suggesting otherwise were fake

The ministry confirmed continued support for existing scholars while offering return and reintegration options for students who choose to discontinue overseas studies

The Federal Government has rejected reports suggesting that Nigerian students studying in Morocco under a bilateral scholarship scheme were abandoned or denied funding.

Education authorities described the circulating claims as misleading and deliberately crafted to distort public understanding.

Education Minister Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa speaks on government education reforms. Photo: FB/FMoE

Source: Twitter

In a post on its official social handles, the Education ministry clarified that every beneficiary admitted into the Bilateral Education Scholarship programme before 2024 received payments up to the approved 2024 budget cycle.

Any outstanding delays were linked to fiscal adjustments currently being resolved through engagements between the education and finance ministries.

No new Morocco scholarship awards

Education Minister Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa confirmed that no fresh bilateral scholarship awards were issued from October 2025 onward. Documents circulating online claiming otherwise were described as unauthenticated and designed to discredit government policy.

According to the ministry, the decision to discontinue government-funded overseas bilateral scholarships followed a policy assessment which showed that Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education now possess the capacity to deliver similar academic programmes locally.

Authorities maintained that this shift aligns with broader efforts to reduce avoidable public expenditure while strengthening domestic institutions.

The ministry confirmed continued support for existing scholars. Photo: X/Drtunjialausa

Source: Facebook

Only scholarships fully sponsored by foreign governments will continue under the new framework. Host countries will now bear the full financial responsibility for such programmes.

Support for existing scholarship beneficiaries

The government reiterated its commitment to students already enrolled under previous agreements. These beneficiaries will continue receiving support until they complete their studies.

Students who choose to withdraw from foreign programmes may formally apply for reintegration into Nigerian tertiary institutions of their choice. Authorities confirmed that return travel expenses will be covered to ensure a smooth transition back home.

Officials noted that this option was created to protect students from academic disruption while aligning national spending with evolving education priorities.

Reforms target transparency and accountability

The ministry stated that ongoing reforms are focused on eliminating inefficiencies and abuse within scholarship administration. Past practices that sponsored overseas training for programmes readily available in Nigeria placed unnecessary financial strain on public resources.

Reform measures aim to improve accountability, strengthen financial discipline and ensure public funds are directed toward sustainable national development goals. Authorities also warned against misinformation campaigns capable of undermining public confidence in education policies.

Government representatives affirmed continued dedication to the welfare of Nigerian students and rejected any attempt to misrepresent official policy or create public anxiety over scholarship management.

