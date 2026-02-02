The Knights of St. Mulumba have addressed controversies surrounding a brother Knight’s public protest in church

The Supreme Knight, Knights of St. Mulumba, Nigeria, has reacted to the incident involving the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Knights of St. John International and brother Knight, Sir James-Louis Okoye.

Supreme Knight Adehi responds to Nnewi incident. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon

Source: Original

A member of the Knights of St. John International, Sir James-Louis Okoye, was reportedly expelled by the KSJI Commandery 511, Nnewi, over an alleged church protest and subsequent renunciation of Catholicism.

During the dedication of Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi, Anambra state, on 14th January, 2026, Sir James-Louis protested loudly in the church over what he called the church's failure to recognise late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who he said laid the foundation of the cathedral. He subsequently renounced both his Christian faith and Catholicism, according to reports.

The Knighthood of Saint John International later raised a probe panel, which reportedly found him guilty, and subsequently expelled him from the Order.

The development generated arguments on social media, with many speaking in favour, and some against the treatment meted out to the brother Knight.

What did Sir Steve Adehi say about Christian duty?

Meanwhile, in a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, the Supreme Knight, Knights of St. Mulumba Nigeria, Sir Steve Adehi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said that Sir James Okoye's idea is not the proper way to approach gifts, donations and works done in the house of God - "expecting earthly rewards for services rendered to the invisible and invincible God."

Sir Steve spoke on Thursday, January 29, at the headquarters of the Order in Onitsha, on the occasion of his inaugural meeting with members of the Knights of St Mulumba and Ladies of St. Mulumba from different districts in Nigeria.

He said, "All of us are aware that anything we do as Christians and as Catholics, we do it to the glory of God, as well as service to the Church and humanity."

"As Christians assigned some duties in the vineyard of God, we must not expect our rewards on earth. This is why the Scripture tells us that our right hand must not know what our left hand is doing."

"For many years, the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria worked largely in silence, which they do more by conviction, not by avoidance. We believed that service, to remain pure, must remain modest. That belief still holds. But today, silence alone is no longer neutral. In an environment saturated with noise, absence from the moral conversation can be mistaken for irrelevance."

"In many dioceses, KSM have become consistent partners to schools struggling to survive economic pressure, supporting infrastructure, subsidising fees for indigent students, and mentoring young people who might otherwise drift into despair or delinquency. In some regions, we have adopted entire classrooms, ensuring that children displaced by violence or poverty do not lose years of learning to circumstances beyond their control."

KSM Supreme Knight speaks on church protest and expulsion. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon

Source: Original

How KSM is enhancing responsibility

According to him, the Knights of St. Mulumba turn faith into action that reaches the most vulnerable.

His words:

"In healthcare, KSM councils have funded medical outreaches in rural and semi-urban communities, covering surgeries, maternal care, and chronic illness management for families who would otherwise simply endure sickness as fate. These are not symbolic gestures; they are sustained interventions, often repeated year after year."

"In prisons, KSM councils have provided legal support, facilitated dialogue with justice sector stakeholders, and in some cases helped secure the release of inmates unjustly held. Beyond advocacy, the Order has supplied food, clothing, medical support, and reintegration assistance for released prisoners."

"Across several states, KSM councils are deeply involved in feeding programmes for the indigent elderly people without support systems, widows, families displaced by conflict, and residents of internally displaced persons camps. In these camps, Knights have provided not only food and clothing, but educational materials for children and trauma-sensitive support for families navigating life after violence."

"Too many young people are growing up without credible maps for patience, responsibility, or lawful ambition. The Order is strengthening mentorship and values-based formation across schools, tertiary institutions, and informal learning spaces. Knights are committing time, not just resources, walking with young people through questions of purpose, discipline, and civic responsibility."

"What distinguishes the KSM's approach is not scale or spectacle. We work slowly, consistently, but without expectation of applause. This is what an ideal Christianity and Catholicism should be - not protesting when we're not appreciated for works done in the house of God."

