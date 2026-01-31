Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, mourns the death of esteemed Islamic scholar Professor Yusuf Lanre Badmas

Professor Badmas' death marks a significant loss for Islamic scholarship across Nigeria and the Muslim community

Prominent Lagos leader Otunba Adekunle Ojora passes, remembered for his contributions to Yoruba culture and tradition

His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has expressed grief and deep sorrow over the demise of Professor Yusuf Lanre Badmas, a renowned Islamic scholar.

Professor Badmas, an Ilorin indigene in Kwara State, reportedly died on Friday, January 30.

Sultan mourns Professor Badmas

NTA reported that the Sultan mourned the respected cleric through a condolence statement from his media team and described the late professor as an academic titan whose demise would be deeply felt across the country, Kwara State and the Muslim Ummah.

The Sultan noted that though death is an inevitable call from the All-Mighty, the departure of the professor would remain a significant blow to Islamic scholarship and jurisprudence in Nigeria. He then prayed for the repose of the dead and asked Allah to forgive him his shortcomings and accept him into Al-Jannah Firdaus.

His death came two days after another prominent Nigerian and Lagos royal family member and boardroom genius, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, who also doubled as the Otunba of Lagos and Lisa of Ife, has reportedly died.

His death was announced in a statement by the family, where it was confirmed that the patriarch and revered traditional leader had his last breath in the early hours of Wednesday, January 28.

Who was Otunba Ojora?

The late Otunba Ojora was born on June 13, 1932. He remained a popular figure in the Lagos royal, traditional and cultural affairs. He was widely respected for his wisdom, lineage and service to society.

Some of the titles he held include Chief Olori Omoba of Lagos; Olori-ebi of the Ojora Royal Family; Head of the Ojora Royal Family; Head of the Oba Ologunkutere and Oba Adele Ajosun Royal Family; Otunba of Lagos; Head of the Aiyeomosan Chieftaincy Family of Lagos; and Lisa of Ife.

During his lifetime, the late title holder was instrumental in the preservation of Yoruba cultural heritage, the unity of Lagos chieftaincy families and royal traditions.

The Otunba is survived by children, grandchildren and a wide extended family. He was the father of Toyin Ojora-Saraki, the wife of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Veteran Journalist Olufemi Odugbose is dead

Olufemi Odugbose, an influential journalist and former private secretary to the first Ogun state civilian governor, the late Olabisi Onabanjo, has reportedly died.

The report indicated that the veteran journalist died in the early hours of Thursday, January 29 and has been scheduled for burial on Saturday, January 31.

The deceased worked with The Punch for several years and distinguished himself as a sub-editor. He rose to the rank of deputy chief sub-editor before his resignation in 1999. He also co-founded Treasure Weekly in the same year he resigned from The Punch. The publication was based in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

