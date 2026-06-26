Former Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi's death clocked six years on Thursday, June 25, and a remembrance prayer was held in his honour at his residence in Ibadan, the state capital, on the same day.

Unfortunately, the hours after the remembrance prayer of the former governor, his younger brother, Alhaji Teslim Adeboye Ajimobi, passed away.

Teslim Ajimobi, the younger brother of Abiola Ajimobi, has died Photo Credit: Adigun Ibadan

Source: Facebook

Remembering the late governor, a member of the House of Representatives from Ibadan, Oloye Akin Alabi, in a social media post on Thursday, described him as a father. He said:

"Six years ago, we lost our father, leader and mentor, the former governor of Oyo State, Sen Abiola Ajimobi. Today, your footprints are everywhere. Those of us that you trained are still out there doing things and trying to make you proud."

BBC Yoruba reported that the younger Ajimobi died before clocking 70 years at a London hospital. Many people have also expressed surprise that the former governor's younger brother died, exactly six years after the senior Ajimobi died.

The deceased was a former chairman of the Ibadan South East Local Government Area in 2017. His death was confirmed by another younger brother of the late governor, Alhaji Wasiu Ajimobi.

Teslim Ajimobi was a prominent businessman in London and an influential politician during his time. He was a former local government chairman in Ibadan.

Many Nigerians have started reacting to the demise of the former governor's younger brother. Below are some of their comments:

Olorun Logbon recalled that late Ajimobi once said that people don't live up to 70 in their families:

"Before Ajimobi died, he told journalists that none of his family clocked 70 years old unless him, so it's not a surprise news. I wish him rest in perfect peace."

Kamorudeen Lamidi urged Nigerians to learn from the death of the former governor's brother:

"We need to say good things about our family, in case anything bad comes our way, it means that we need to pray to almighty God for the reverse of such things, not to celebrate it as if the power is in our ĥand."

Comr Oriyomi Ganiyu recalled Ajimobi's statement about his family:

"Ajimobi, the governor, said so, there's a number of years designed for the family, ki olorun wa bawa pa iru egun re ni agbo ile won o."

Ojo Bosede called for prayers against a family curse:

"Olorun gbogbo egun Iran de Iran to ma n je ajogunba ninu idile mi arugbo ojo ba mi fi opin si ATI gbogbo awon afenifere mi."

You can read more reactions to the report on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng