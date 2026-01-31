Omolola Akinyemi emerged as Mountain Top University’s best graduating student with a 4.94 CGPA in Mathematics

Self-driven ambition rather than external pressure powered Omolola Akinyemi to emerge as the overall best graduating student of Mountain Top University, Ogun State, with an outstanding CGPA of 4.94 in Mathematics.

In an interview with Punch, Akinyemi said her motivation came from a consistent desire to outperform her own previous results, not from competition with others.

She credited supportive lecturers and a disciplined academic environment for helping her sustain excellence throughout her four years at the institution.

Personal drive shaped academic journey - MTU BGS

She explained that Mathematics at the university level demanded a mental shift from familiar problem solving to abstract reasoning. Early exposure to mathematical analysis posed difficulties, especially when the curriculum later transitioned into pure Mathematics in the final year.

According to her, adapting analytical tools to theoretical concepts and real-life interpretation was one of the most demanding phases of her programme.

Despite the rigours of the course, she said financial hardship did not define her university experience. Raised by a farmer mother and a retired professor father, Akinyemi described her family as firm on values and unwavering in support.

She recalled that her parents prioritised integrity over shortcuts and instilled a strong aversion to academic dishonesty.

Akinyemi narrates family influence and discipline

Her father, a retired Computer Science professor and former lecturer at several private universities, played a subtle but significant role.

Although not directly involved in her coursework, his academic background created a sense of responsibility to uphold a family legacy. She noted that his accessibility and guidance were invaluable whenever she encountered academic hurdles.

Akinyemi also attributed her success to the culture of excellence within her family. As the third of four children, she grew up watching her older siblings excel academically, which set a benchmark she felt compelled to surpass.

She said education was presented at home as a lifelong pursuit rather than a destination.

Akinyemi mentions future dreams

Contrary to assumptions that Mathematics graduates often default to teaching, Akinyemi said her interests lie in actuarial science and research. She plans to pursue a master’s degree, preferably outside Nigeria, with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences in South Africa among her options.

She ruled out studying in the United States or Canada, describing the global fixation on those destinations as overstated.

She also spoke on the economic relevance of Mathematics, describing it as the backbone of finance, planning, technology, and data-driven decision making across sectors.

Akinyemi mentions her study habits

Akinyemi challenged conventional study advice, noting that effective learning methods differ among students. She admitted she rarely used the library and preferred studying at night with background music or visuals.

She stopped reading once fatigue or loss of comprehension set in.

With only five students in her Mathematics cohort, collaboration became essential. She said group discussions, online resources, and selective use of AI tools helped clarify complex topics, although she warned against overreliance on artificial intelligence due to inconsistencies in solutions.

Now aged 20, Akinyemi said her academic foundation was laid long before university through intensive Mathematics training in secondary school, including competitions and Olympiads.

She expressed gratitude for those formative years, which she said shaped both her confidence and love for the discipline.

