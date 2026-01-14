Kano health authorities confirmed that medical negligence caused the death of a mother of five at a government-owned hospital

An internal probe found that surgical scissors were left inside the patient after an operation

Three medical personnel were suspended while the case was referred to the state medical ethics committee

Medical authorities in Kano State have confirmed that the death of Aishatu Umar, a mother of five, resulted from negligence at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, a government-owned facility in the state capital.

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board said preliminary findings showed that surgical scissors were left inside the patient’s body after an operation, leading to severe complications that later proved fatal.

The investigation was ordered by the executive secretary of the board, Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda and according to Daily Trust, following the conclusion of the investigation, Kano state government has suspended the senior medical professionals responsible for the fatal mishap.

Probe confirms surgical negligence

In a statement issued by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman, officials acknowledged the error and announced disciplinary steps. Three medical personnel directly involved in the procedure were suspended from clinical duties with immediate effect.

The board also disclosed that the case had been forwarded to the Kano State Medical Ethics Committee for further investigation. The committee is expected to determine additional disciplinary measures in line with professional regulations and existing laws.

“The Board extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late Aishatu Umar and sympathizes with them over this painful loss. We reassure the public that negligence will not be condoned in any form,” the statement read.

Family recounts ordeal before death

The incident had earlier drawn public attention following reports that Umar died after doctors allegedly left surgical scissors in her stomach during an operation. Her husband, Abubakar Muhammad, recounted that his wife began experiencing severe pain and complications shortly after the surgery.

According to him, repeated complaints to the hospital did not result in timely corrective action. Her condition reportedly worsened over time until she eventually died.

The board said it would cooperate fully with all investigations and ensure accountability for those found culpable. It also pledged to strengthen oversight across state-run hospitals to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

