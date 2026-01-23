The National Judicial Council ( NJC ) has recommended 14 candidates to President Bola Tinubu for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 candidates to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court.

The recommendation was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Kemi Ogedengbe, Deputy Director of Information at the NJC, following the council’s 110th meeting held between January 13 and 14, 2026.

According to the statement, the candidates were cleared after security reports showed that there were no adverse comments against any of them.

The NJC said the recommendations were forwarded to the president for final approval and appointment.

“The council considered and approved the recommendation of 14 candidates for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria after security reports indicated that there were no adverse comments on any of them,” the statement said.

List of Recommended Candidates

The successful candidates are:

Amida Hassan Suleiman Barau Saidu Muhammad Chinelo Conchita Igboko Chioma Angela Onuegbu Edingah Galumje Vera Eneabo Ibrahim Musa Usman Abubakar Aisha Yunusa Salihu Joy Bassey Ikpeme Umaru Adamu Shehu Ibrahim Buba Mohammed Nendelmum Judith Eigege-Binjin Kuyik Uduak Usoro Osinachi Donatus Nwoye

In addition, the NJC also recommended Joseph Oyewole, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The council further approved 27 candidates for appointment as judges of state high courts across seven states — Borno, Niger, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Delta, and Ekiti.

It also okayed the appointment of six kadis to the Sharia Courts of Appeal in Niger, Taraba, and Katsina states, as well as two judges to the Customary Court of Appeal in Delta State.

The NJC said the approvals form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary and enhance the delivery of justice across the country.

